Attorney General Raoul Releases Annual Holiday Safe Shopping Guide

Raoul’s Guide Details Recalled Children’s Products of 2020

Attorney General Kwame Raoul released his annual Safe Shopping Guide highlighting hazardous toys, children’s products and household items that have been recalled during the past year to help Illinois families ensure a safe holiday shopping season.

The 2020 Safe Shopping Guide includes detailed descriptions and photographs of children’s products recalled in the last year – from children’s toys and clothes that have high levels of lead to children’s furniture that poses entrapment or falling risks. Since January, there have been more than 30 recalls of products by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission that are focused on protecting children. The Attorney General’s easy-to-use resource can help families avoid purchasing recalled products on the secondhand market and identify items that may already be in their homes.

“Throughout 2020, we have taken precautions to protect the health and wellness of our families and neighbors, and I am urging holiday shoppers to exercise the same vigilance to ensure they are not buying potentially dangerous products for the children on their lists,” Raoul said. “I encourage parents, grandparents, guardians and anyone who is purchasing a gift for a child to review the Safe Shopping Guide before starting their holiday shopping.”

This year, some of the products parents and guardians should watch out for include sippy cups, stuffed animals and neck pillows containing lead; sleepwear and robes that can be flammable; and toys that have been recalled due to choking hazards from parts that can break off. Additionally, a number of cribs, infant carriers, infant bouncers, rocking seats and infant sleepers listed in the guide can present fall or suffocation hazards.

While many recalled items have been removed from store shelves, consumers should check the Safe Shopping Guide to make sure they are not planning to give a product as a gift that a retailer still is inadvertently selling. Buyers should also check the product guidelines to make sure that the products they are buying are appropriate for the age of the recipient.

Consumers can view and download the 2020 Safe Shopping Guide at the Attorney General’s website . For more information about product recalls, contact the Attorney General’s Recall Hotline at 1-888-414-7678. Parents and caregivers also can receive recall alerts directly by signing up at recalls.gov