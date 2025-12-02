Attorney General Raoul offers tips for charitable donations on Giving Tuesday and during Holiday Season

Ahead of Giving Tuesday, Attorney General Raoul cautioned potential donors to make wise giving decisions this holiday season. Under Illinois law, fundraisers and charitable organizations are required to register each year with the Attorney General Raoul’s office.

“During this giving season, I encourage potential donors to take a few minutes to review my Charitable Trust Bureau’s tips before making any Giving Tuesday donations and throughout the holidays,” Attorney General Raoul said. “I will continue to offer resources to protect generous Illinois residents who give charitable donations, so they find comfort in knowing their donations are used for the intended purpose.”

Attorney General Raoul recommended donors consider the following tips before making charitable donations:

Don’t assume that charity recommendations on social media or text messages are legitimate and have already been scrutinized. Research the charity yourself.

Pay close attention to the name of the charity. Some fraudulent charities use names that sound or look like those of legitimate organizations to mislead you.

Ask questions about the charity. Donate only when your questions have been answered and you are certain your money will be used according to your wishes. Ask questions like whether the charity is registered with the Illinois Attorney General's office and what percentage of the money the charity takes in goes to fundraising, administration and charitable programming.

Exercise caution when giving online. Spam email solicitations that appear to be linked to relief groups could be from individuals trying to take advantage of those wishing to give support to areas particularly hard hit by natural disasters and international conflicts. Be wary of any solicitations online from unfamiliar charities.

Do not pay in cash or send peer-to-peer payments with apps, like Venmo or Zelle. For security and tax purposes, pay by check, credit card or a form of payment for which you will have a record. Be sure to write the full official name of the charity on your check – do not use abbreviations.

Request written information. A legitimate charity will provide you with information outlining its mission, how your donation will be distributed, and proof that your contribution is tax deductible.

Do not donate if the solicitor uses high-pressure tactics, asks for cash payment or insists on sending someone to pick up your donation. These are all hallmarks of a scam.

If donors suspect a scam, Attorney General Raoul recommends they keep notes detailing the date and time of a solicitor’s call, the organization’s name and the name of the solicitor. Raoul also advised donors to try remembering the pitch and any other pertinent information.

Donors can review information about charitable organizations such as income, expenditures and programs on the Attorney General’s website, or report suspicious solicitations by contacting Attorney General Raoul’s Charitable Trust Bureau online or by calling 312-814-2595.