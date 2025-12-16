Attorney General Raoul joins lawsuit against Uber over deceptive practices

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced today that his office, as part of a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general, joined a lawsuit against Uber Technologies, LLC and Uber USA, LLC (Uber), the operators of the popular rideshare and delivery company over its alleged deceptive and unfair practices in selling Uber One subscription services, which Uber promotes as saving users money on rides and deliveries.

The lawsuit, which was previously filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), alleges that Uber improperly used negative option marketing tactics when it offered free trial subscriptions – a practice that automatically charges consumers if they do not cancel a free trial. The complaint alleges Uber misled consumers about the amounts they could save when subscribing to Uber One and that the companies made it extraordinarily difficult to cancel Uber One once enrolled. The complaint also alleges that Uber charged consumers before their billing date, including users whose free trial has not yet ended.

“Consumers should not be saddled with automatic charges when participating in a free trial. If they opt to purchase a subscription, they should be able to cancel it easily,” Raoul said. “I join my fellow attorneys general and the FTC in asking the court for restitution and to bar Uber from using these deceptive practices. I will continue to work to ensure that Illinois consumers are treated fairly.”

The lawsuit is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, and trial is currently scheduled for February 2027. The coalition is seeking restitution, as well as penalties, costs and an injunction against Uber for alleged violations of state and federal consumer protection statutes and the U.S. Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act.

Joining the lawsuit along with Raoul are the attorneys general of Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin, as well as the District Attorney for Alameda County on behalf of the State of California.

