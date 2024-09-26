Attorney General Raoul charges two Wisconsin women over organized retail thefts

Charges are the latest brought as a result of organized Retail Crime Task Force

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced his office charged two women over their alleged roles in a multi-county theft ring. The charges are the latest resulting from a multi-jurisdictional investigation facilitated by Raoul’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

Raoul’s office charged Ashley Williams, 28, of Milwaukee, with one count of organized retail crime, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to seven years in prison; one count of being an organizer of a continuing financial crimes enterprise, a Class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison; one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison; 15 counts of retail theft, each Class 3 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison; and 14 counts of burglary, each Class 2 felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison. Sentences are ultimately determined by the court. Williams’ next court date is scheduled for Oct. 18.

Raoul’s office previously charged Schantasia Abernathy, 29, also of Milwaukee, with one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison; four counts of retail theft, each Class 3 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison; and three counts of burglary, each Class 2 felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison. Abernathy previously pleaded not guilty to the charges and will also appear in court Oct. 18.

“Organized retail crime increases prices on goods for shoppers and fuels other types of criminal activity,” Raoul said. “I am proud of the partnerships we are making with my office’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force and I will continue to collaborate with local law enforcement agencies to hold individuals accountable.”

The Attorney General’s office alleged Williams participated in over a dozen retail thefts and was joined by Abernathy in three thefts in four counties throughout Chicagoland between January and May of 2023. According to the Attorney General’s charges, the pair allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of perfume and clothing from Ulta Beauty and Victoria’s Secret stores in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties. Raoul’s office alleges Williams would then resell the stolen merchandise through her Instagram account.

The Geneva Police Department assisted in the investigation.

“The Geneva Police Department is thankful for our partnership with investigators from the Office of Attorney General Kwame Raoul,” said Geneva Police Department Deputy Chief Brian Maduzia. “All personnel from his office were extremely helpful with this investigation that led to a successful law enforcement outcome, with charges being approved against two alleged offenders. Collaborative efforts like this one help strengthen the Geneva Police Department’s ability to serve and protect our community. We will continue to look for opportunities like this, working with law enforcement partners, in the future.”

The public is reminded the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Attorney General Raoul’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force is the first statewide, public-private collaboration of its kind in Illinois and is designed to foster cooperation among retailers, online marketplaces, law enforcement agencies and state’s attorneys dedicated to targeting organized retail crime enterprises. The task force allows the office to utilize data and tips provided by retailers and to partner across jurisdictions with law enforcement agencies to investigate organized retail crimes and trace thefts to their source. Raoul’s goal in establishing the task force is to improve communication among public and private entities and utilize a multifaceted approach to combatting organized retail theft and related criminal activity.

In addition to establishing the task force, Attorney General Raoul initiated legislation to create and specifically define organized retail crime in state law. Signed in 2022, the law, put in place stronger oversight of online marketplaces to curb actors who exploit legitimate platforms to illegally sell stolen goods. It also creates a statewide intelligence platform to help retailers and law enforcement agencies better coordinate their enforcement efforts. Additionally, the law requires online marketplaces to verify the identity of high-volume sellers, which will help police outlets used to monetize stolen merchandise. The law also reduces a criminal’s ability to avoid prosecution by allowing any state’s attorney where any element of organized retail crime takes place to prosecute the whole crime. The law also gives the Attorney General’s office authority to utilize the statewide grand jury to prosecute organized retail crime.

Also under the law, the General Assembly appropriates funding to the Attorney General’s office to award grants to state’s attorneys’ offices and law enforcement agencies that investigate and prosecute organized retail crime. The Organized Retail Crime Grant Program was awarded $5 million in Fiscal Year 2023 and Fiscal Year 2024. The Attorney General’s office continues to support the Organized Retail Crime Program and has awarded $5 million to 107 law enforcement agencies for Fiscal Year 2025.

Assistant Attorney General Kiran Gupta is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s Special Prosecutions Bureau.