Attorney General Raoul Announces $694 Million Multistate Settlement with Subprime Auto Lender Credit Acceptance Corporation

Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a bipartisan coalition of 41 states, secured a settlement with Credit Acceptance Corporation (CAC), providing $694 million in cash and debt relief to consumers across the country in connection with their car loans.

CAC is one of the nation’s largest auto finance companies, providing car loans to consumers with limited or impaired credit histories.

In addition to relief for consumers, the settlement includes injunctive terms requiring CAC to provide disclosures about loan risks, offer protections from certain risky loans, and help guard consumers from dealers “packing” CAC auto-loan contracts with unwanted Vehicle Service Contracts (VSC) and Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) products.

“Credit Acceptance Corporation’s predatory lending practices harmed thousands of consumers,” Raoul said. “I am pleased that this settlement holds CAC accountable and requires that the company make fundamental changes to its business practices.”

The settlement resolves allegations that CAC originated loans that the company knew or should have known consumers could not afford.

CAC gives a proprietary “score” to each of its loans, representing its prediction of the percentage amount CAC will collect on the loan from all sources. In some cases, CAC predicted consumers would not pay back even the principal loan amount.

Many of those low-score loans resulted in consumers defaulting and losing their vehicles after they were repossessed and sold at auction.

Raoul’s office played an integral role in negotiating the settlement, which goes into effect Nov. 2, 2026.

The agreement also resolves allegations that CAC encouraged and failed to reasonably prevent unlawful VSC and GAP product “packing” by auto dealers in CAC’s network.

The attorneys general allege that CAC’s dealer compensation structure and lack of reasonable dealer oversight resulted in dealers aggressively selling VSCs and GAP products in connection with CAC loans when consumers were either unaware they were purchasing the products or were led to believe the products had to be purchased to receive financing.

Consumer Relief

The settlement provides $60 million in cash restitution that will be distributed to consumers who received particularly risky loans from CAC.

For certain risky CAC loans made between Nov. 1, 2015, and Nov. 30, 2025, CAC has agreed to provide:

$388 million in debt relief to consumers whose vehicles were repossessed.

$246 million in debt relief to consumers whose vehicles have not been repossessed, allowing those consumers to keep their cars.

An additional $15 million payment to the states.

Illinois will receive $665,395.06 from the settlement.

Changes to CAC’s Lending Practices

The settlement includes several requirements designed to reform CAC’s lending practices:

For consumers with certain risky CAC loans made starting in December 2025, CAC must provide “off-ramps” for loans that fail quickly. Qualifying consumers will receive 95% debt relief, and CAC will be prohibited from filing collection lawsuits against them. These protections will remain in place for five years beginning Nov. 2, 2026.

CAC must implement a process to prevent unlawful VSC and GAP product packing, including enhanced pre-purchase disclosures, post-purchase notifications informing consumers about the products they purchased, easier cancellation procedures and increased dealer monitoring.

CAC must provide consumers with pre-loan disclosures explaining the risks of default and the value of the vehicle.

For seven years, CAC must institute a vehicle price cap of 109% of retail book value for certain consumers.

CAC must implement processes designed to prevent dealers from increasing vehicle prices based on a consumer’s creditworthiness or charging prices above advertised amounts.

States Participating in the Settlement

Attorney General Raoul served on the executive committee leading the settlement, along with the attorneys general of Maryland, Arkansas, California, Minnesota and New Jersey.

Also joining the settlement are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaiʻi, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Consumer Information

Consumers with questions about the settlement with Credit Acceptance Corporation can call 1-800-634-1506.

Customers eligible for debt relief will be notified by CAC. Consumers eligible for restitution will be notified by a claims administrator.