Chicago – Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued the following statement after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging Illinois’ TRUST Act that was filed by the Trump administration:

“I am pleased with today’s decision, which follows the 7th Circuit’s dismissal of a similar lawsuit filed during the first Trump administration.

“Today’s decision could not have been possible without the dedicated team of lawyers and staff who have worked tirelessly defending this latest attempt by the Trump administration to dismantle the TRUST Act.

“Illinois’ TRUST Act acknowledges that civil immigration enforcement is the responsibility of the federal government, and that state and local law enforcement resources are most appropriately utilized protecting the communities in which they serve.

“I will continue to defend the constitutionality of the TRUST Act against the Trump administration’s cruel and draconian immigration activities.”