AT&T grant expands language access at Silver Cross The Silver Cross Foundation has received a $25,000 grant from AT&T to support language assistance technology that helps patients, families and caregivers overcome communication barriers and receive safer, more effective healthcare.

The funding supports the expansion of interpretation technology used throughout the health system to connect patients and families with qualified medical interpreters in hundreds of languages and dialects, including American Sign Language. The technology provides caregivers with immediate access to interpretation services, helping ensure patients accurately understand diagnoses, treatment options, discharge instructions and other critical health information.

“Every patient deserves to be heard, understood and empowered to participate in their healthcare decisions,” said Tracy Simons, Executive Director of the Silver Cross Foundation. “AT&T’s generous investment helps us strengthen communication between caregivers and patients, improving both the patient experience and clinical outcomes. We are grateful for their partnership and commitment to the communities we serve.”

As one of the region’s leading healthcare providers, Silver Cross serves a diverse patient population with a wide range of language needs. The organization utilizes both video remote interpretation and over-the-phone interpretation services across multiple clinical settings. In the first half of 2026 alone, Silver Cross recorded more than 226,000 minutes of interpretation services, demonstrating the critical role language access plays in patient care.

“Effective communication is fundamental to patient safety and quality care,” said Sharon Zobel, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Silver Cross Hospital. “When patients and families clearly understand their diagnosis, treatment plan and care instructions, they are better equipped to participate in decisions about their health. AT&T’s support allows our caregivers to connect with patients more effectively and helps ensure every individual receives the compassionate, patient-centered care they deserve.”

The grant aligns with Silver Cross’ ongoing commitment to providing equitable, patient-centered care and addressing barriers that can impact health outcomes. Through innovative technology and strategic partnerships, Silver Cross continues to expand access to services that improve the healthcare experience for all patients. Representatives from AT&T recently visited Silver Cross Hospital for a demonstration of the language assistance equipment and technology being used across the healthcare system. The demonstration highlighted how interpreters can be accessed quickly and efficiently to support patient interactions in emergency, inpatient and outpatient settings.

“Meaningful connection begins with understanding, especially during important healthcare moments,” said Jeff Adducci, AT&T Illinois External Affairs Director. “We’re proud to make this contribution to the Silver Cross Foundation supporting the hospital’s language assistance program that helps patients, families and caregivers communicate more clearly when it matters most. This is another example of why we believe connecting changes everything.”

The grant was awarded through AT&T’s philanthropic giving program and is designated to support language assistance technology that advances patient safety, improves patient outcomes and enhances the healthcare experience for individuals and families with limited English proficiency.