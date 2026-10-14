ATLANTA DREAM’S ANGEL REESE WINS 2026 KIA WNBA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese has been named the 2026 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, the WNBA announced today. She wins the award for the first time and becomes the first Dream player to earn the honor.

Reese received 46 votes from a national panel of 74 sportswriters and broadcasters. Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams finished in second place with 20 votes, followed by Las Vegas Aces center-forward A’ja Wilson in third with four votes. Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin, Golden State guard Veronica Burton, Mystics guard Sonia Citron and Atlanta guard Rhyne Howard received one vote each.

In her third WNBA season and first with the Dream, Reese ranked third in the WNBA in both steals per game (1.8) and total steals (77), setting career highs in both categories. She also finished third in total defensive rebounds (315) and led the league with 12.1 rebounds per game.

Behind Reese, Atlanta ranked third in the WNBA in defensive rating (103.5). Her rebounding helped the Dream allow a league-low 9.5 second-chance points per game.

Reese set WNBA single-season records with 521 total rebounds and 206 offensive rebounds, becoming the first player in league history to reach 500 rebounds in a season. She also grabbed a WNBA-record 26 rebounds in a road victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 24.

The 6-4 Reese posted a WNBA single-season record of 32 double-doubles and was one of only two players to average a double-double this season. She averaged a career-high 16.4 points per game and earned her third consecutive WNBA All-Star selection.

Reese closed the regular season by earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors in three consecutive weeks. She helped Atlanta finish 30-14 and secure the No. 4 seed in the WNBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel. The Dream are set to host the No. 8-seeded New York Liberty in the Semifinals on Sunday, Oct. 4.

In honor of being named the 2026 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, Reese will receive $30,000 and a trophy designed to commemorate her achievement.