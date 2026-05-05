Atlanta Dream top Chicago Sky 87–78 in Preseason Finale

The Chicago Sky closed out their 2026 preseason schedule with a 87–78 loss to the Atlanta Dream Wednesday evening, April 29, at Wintrust Arena, in a game that offered an early look at roster adjustments and developing chemistry on both sides.

Chicago, now 0-2 in preseason play, competed without several key veterans, including Courtney Vandersloot and Azurá Stevens, both sidelined with knee injuries, while Atlanta capitalized on depth and perimeter scoring to secure the win.

The Dream were led by a balanced offensive effort, with veteran guard Rhyne Howard and All-Star guard Allisha Gray helping pace the attack. Atlanta maintained control through much of the second half, using defensive pressure and transition opportunities to extend its lead.

Chicago showed flashes behind its mix of young talent and experienced players. Veteran guard Skylar Diggins provided leadership in the backcourt, while forward Rickea Jackson continued to emerge as a key scoring option. Center Kamilla Cardoso, listed at 6-foot-7, anchored the interior presence as the Sky worked to establish consistency on both ends of the floor .

Rookie guard Hailey Van Lith and other newcomers also saw extended minutes, reflecting Chicago’s effort to evaluate talent and rotations ahead of the regular season. The Sky roster features a blend of veterans and first-year players, including recent additions such as Gabriela Jaquez and Latasha Lattimore, as the team continues to shape its identity .

Atlanta, meanwhile, demonstrated cohesion despite missing several players listed as unavailable or in reconditioning. Guard Jordin Canada helped facilitate the offense, while the Dream’s defensive intensity limited Chicago’s scoring runs during key stretches of the game.

The contest followed a structured media day schedule that included morning shootaround access and multiple player availability windows, underscoring the league’s continued emphasis on accessibility and preseason preparation.

While preseason results do not count toward standings, the matchup provided valuable insight into Chicago’s current trajectory. The Sky will need improved offensive efficiency and defensive consistency as they prepare for the start of the 2026 regular season.

For Atlanta, the win signals early momentum and depth as the team looks to build on last season’s progress.

Marcus Robinson, photojournalist for the Chicago Crusader, captured the action from courtside, documenting key moments from both teams as they fine-tuned their rotations in the final preseason tune-up.

Chicago Sky guard #2 Hailey Van Lith rises into traffic for a contested shot as multiple Atlanta Dream defenders challenge at the rim during the Sky’s 87–78 preseason loss Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Wintrust Arena. The matchup marked Chicago’s final preseason tune-up as the team evaluated its young roster and rotations ahead of the regular season. The next game is Wednesday, May 20 against DallasWings in the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Photos by Marcus Robinson)