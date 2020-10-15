At least 5 officers facing suspension after probe of Eddie Johnson incident

By Gaynor Hall, WGN

The Chicago Tribune reported that at least five Chicago police officers face suspension for their conduct one year after former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson was discovered asleep behind the wheel of a city-issued vehicle in Bridgeport.

New information is emerging in the incident that led to his firing and the Tribune said a decorated police commander and a lieutenant are among at least five officers facing suspension. Their roles in the case have not been revealed yet.

Johnson had been out drinking at a downtown bar with a security detail officer who was his driver.

He first said publicly he didn’t take his blood pressure medication, though the mayor told the Chicago Sun-Times he told her privately that he had a few drinks at dinner. The next month, he announced plans to retire.

However Mayor Lori Lightfoot later fired him saying he engaged in conduct that was unbecoming, intentionally misled the public and lied to her directly about what happened.

Bodycam footage of the incident was released over the summer but the city has refused to release the inspector general’s full report on the investigation.

On Friday, the IG will release a quarterly report, which will include a case summary with more details on the investigation and the recommended discipline.

Chicago police did not comment on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on WGN.

