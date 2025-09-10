Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM) Joins Cultural forces with the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum for a Groundbreaking Collaboration

Although the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum is under construction, it doesn’t seem like it based on the level of activity that is taking place. The Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM) is joining cultural forces with the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum for a groundbreaking collaboration that bridges the genius of Black labor history with the revolutionary spirit of Black creative music, film and art through the works of Oscar Micheaux, the first African-American filmmaker and former Pullman Porter.

“What an honor for me as a filmmaker and composer to consummate this partnership through my work with the Pullman Porter museum,” said Renee’ Baker, interim chair of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM). “I’m thrilled to bring together the organizations of the AACM, Chicago Modern Orchestra Project and Wabi House Media to present works from the Oscar Micheaux archive. We deem this our most special collaborative partnership as there are 40+ Micheaux movies to bring history to life again in this museum environment, for years to come. It’s sacred to us now and for generations to come, to know of this great man’s achievements.”

“From the legendary Pullman Porters—who carried dignity, activism, and pride into every railcar—to the visionary sound/art worlds of the AACM, this partnership is a living continuum of resilience, innovation and cultural power,” said museum founder Dr. Lyn Hughes.

The entities are currently discussing an event to produce in 2026.

“We did not connect in time to celebrate August 25, 2025, which was the 100th Centennial of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, but I know now that this partnership is going to make an explosive impact,” added Hughes.

For more information, visit www.pullmanportermuseum.org.