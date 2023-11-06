Assessor’s Office hosts its first homeowner resource fair

The Cook County Assessor’s Office (Assessor’s Office) is kicking off its first Homeowner Resource Fair. As homeowners receive their Second Installment Property Tax Bill, many will visit the downtown Chicago location to apply for property tax savings from the Assessor’s Office.



We seek to bridge the accessibility gap and link homeowners to supportive services offered by local agencies. Select partner agencies specializing in programs for seniors, veterans, and homeowners will provide valuable information on-site.

During the event, members of the press are invited to capture photos and b-roll.

What: The Assessor’s Office kicks off its first Homeowner Resource Fair

Who: Cook County Assessor’s Office / local agencies (see the full list on the flyer below)

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: Opportunity to capture photos and b-roll from 8:45 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Where: 118 N. Clark St, 3rd Floor, Chicago, IL

The fair will be held in the foyer of the 3rd-floor lobby

For more information, contact Chief Communications Officer, Angelina Romero at [email protected].