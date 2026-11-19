“Akashi” is a multigenerational love story told across parallel timelines. Kana, a struggling artist in Vancouver, returns to Tokyo for her grandmother’s funeral, feeling out of place after 10 years abroad. As she reflects on a secret only she and her grandmother shared—that her grandfather had another lover—she unexpectedly reconnects with an old love, Hiro.

Intercut with the past, which traces her grandfather’s decades-long affair, Kana confronts hidden family truths and begins to navigate the complexities of love, sacrifice, and the choices that shape a life between desire and duty.

Kana hasn’t visited home in a decade, busy with her life in Vancouver as an artist. This fact isn’t lost on her family when she first arrives home to siblings and nieces and nephews.

The story plays out in flashbacks of good times with her grandfather, who was an avid painter, and whose knee she sat under as she learned about art and life.

But artwork and drawings piece together Kana’s life history—even leading her to confront her grandfather’s love interest, who was forbidden to wed the man because he was below her station.

This wasn’t hidden from her grandmother because the film reveals that Kana’s grandmother told her about the affair.

However, he had a rich life with loving progeny gathered to bury the grandmother as proof.

The film has Kana as a sort of loner; she’s home but not quite. She’s reconnected with a high school love, but he seems stagnant in his rote-by-rote life. He’s this close to his lost love but she may as well have been back in Vancouver.

Japanese society norms would dictate that she’d be married with children, as her siblings. However, she ran off to find herself thousands of miles away.

The mystery surrounding her cheating grandfather probably tainted her views on marriage.

Shot in Vancouver and Tokyo, “Akashi” has won numerous awards on its festival run, including an Audience Award at the Vancouver International Film Festival and a sweep at the Whistler Film Festival taking home five award wins.

It’s another Asian film that caught my eye because of the gentle and guarded storytelling about a family that—looking in on the dinner table—seems happy. But if one part of the whole is struggling with reality, is the whole, in fact, happy?

“Akashi” is directed by Mayumi Yoshida, a Vancouver-based director, actor, writer and producer who was born in Japan and raised across three continents.

“Akashi” stars Yoshida as Kana (in her directorial debut), Hana Kino as the grandmother, Rho Tajima as Hiro, the long-lost boyfriend, and Kunio Murai as the grandfather.

The film is in the middle of its theatrical run and should be released in the U.S. next year.