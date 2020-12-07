As the pandemic ensues let us not forget about HIV/AIDS

As it pertains to the health of our communities, our nation and our world, 2020 has been quite a tough year! COVID-19 fell upon us without notice, and still has its deadly grip on tens of thousands. As we continue to grapple with the pandemic and adjust to new and safer ways of interaction, let us not forget about other critical diseases and conditions that deserve heightened awareness and currently have no cure, including HIV/AIDS.

Each year on December 1, we kick off December with World AIDS Day which, according to WorldAIDSDay.org, “is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.”

World AIDS Day, founded in 1988, was the first ever global health day.

Unlike clothes and music, for example, illness and disease don’t go in and out of style. Regular attention is paid in the medical field to the trends and development of treatments for conditions with the ultimate goal of finding a cure. The same principle applies to AIDS/HIV.

According to Planned Parenthood (plannedparenthood.org), about 1.1 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV, and more than 38,000 new infections happen every year. More than 38 million individuals worldwide have the virus, and the need is greater than ever for fundraising, awareness and education.

World AIDS Day is one of many ways that we keep the messaging of AIDS awareness alive while reminding the communities we serve to practice safe sex among other preventive measures. It is also extremely important to get tested periodically, especially if engaging in sexual relationships with multiple partners.

At Community HealthNet Health Centers, we offer confidential AIDS/HIV tests. There are still, however, a few myths and stereotypes that must be overcome in order to advance the research for treatment. Here are a few:

HIV/AIDS only impacts the LGBTQ community or intravenous drug users.

THIS IS FALSE.

HIV can be contracted during heterosexual intercourse, sharing needles or syringes for shooting drugs, piercings, tattoos, etc., getting stuck with a needle that has HIV-infected blood on it or by getting HIV-infected blood, semen, or vaginal fluids into open cuts or sores on your body.

As long as a condom/dental dam is used, there is no risk in getting infected. THIS IS FALSE.

It is wise to always have protected sex, but there is no 100 percent guarantee that HIV will not be contracted, which is why a periodic test is recommended.

If one contracts HIV, it’s likely fatal, so not knowing your status is best.

THIS IS FALSE.

While there is no cure, great advancements have been made for treatments of the virus. There are countless people with the virus who are living and thriving.

By the time you read this, World AIDS Day will be over, but there are things we can all do to continue to promote awareness of HIV/AIDS.

Start by sharing this article! Then make an appointment to get tested. If you have not been practicing safe sex, start now! Consider donating to a cause that is working to find a cure. Lastly, visit the websites mentioned in this article to learn more about HIV/AIDS.

Information is power, and your health matters!

