As Summer Nears, American Cancer Society Shines Light on Skin Cancer

This Skin Cancer Awareness Month, the American Cancer Society is sharing a reminder that skin cancer can happen to anyone – regardless of age or ethnicity

More than 5 million cases of skin cancer are estimated to be diagnosed each year in the United States, making it the most-commonly diagnosed cancer in the country. For Skin Cancer ​Awareness Month this May, the American Cancer Society (ACS) is shining a light on the fact that nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively – if they are found early. While about 8 out of 10 new skin cancer cases are basal cell cancers, squamous cell cancers occur less often.

While skin cancer risk factors are present every day, they are greater in the summer when people may be spending more time in the sun.

Because of this, it’s important to be sun ​sensible and take the necessary steps to lower your risk.

Ultraviolet (UV) rays are the most common cause of skin cance r, and simply staying in the shade is one of the best ways to limit your UV exposure. If you are going to be in the sun, ACS recommends ​that you seek shade and “Slip! Slop! Slap!® and Wrap,” a reminder of some key steps that can help protect against UV rays:

Slip on a shirt. While all clothing provides some UV protection, some clothes are made specially to help block UV rays.

While all clothing provides some UV protection, some clothes are made specially to help block UV rays. Slop on sunscreen. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 on exposed areas of skin year-round. Reapply sunscreen every two hours or after swimming ​or sweating, even if it’s labeled as “waterproof.”

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 on exposed areas of skin year-round. Reapply sunscreen every two hours or after swimming ​or sweating, even if it’s labeled as “waterproof.” Slap on a hat. Opting for a hat on a sunny day can help shade your face from the sun. A hat with a wide brim around your head can also help protect your ears and neck.

Opting for a hat on a sunny day can help shade your face from the sun. A hat with a wide brim around your head can also help protect your ears and neck. Wrap on sunglasses. Sunglasses that block UV rays can help protect the eyes and the skin around them.

Anyone can get skin cancer. Though people with light skin are more likely to get skin cancer, ​those who are darker-skinned are also at risk of developing skin cancer. The best way to catch skin ​cancer early is to get into the routine of checking your skin for changes, including a new growth or spot, or a change in the size, shape or color of a mole.

Skin cancer can happen to anyone regardless of gender, age, or ethnicity

Checking your skin regularly may help you identify new growths or any abnormal areas and show them ​to your doctor before those spots even have a chance to turn into cancer

Skin cancer is the most common of all cancer types . In the United States, more than 5 million skin cancers are diagnosed each year.

Sun Safety Quiz

ACS recommends testing your sun safety IQ by visiting their website to take the Sun Safety Quiz.

Don’t Fry Day

“Don’t Fry Day” is May 26, the day before Memorial Day. We’d love to partner with you to remind Illinois residents to prevent skin cancer by sharing easy tips to help families protect themselves from damaging ​UV rays while they enjoy summertime activities. American Cancer Society’s reps are available to discuss: