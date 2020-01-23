As impeachment process proceeds, remember that elections have consequences

By Vernon A. Williams

Only the most optimistic citizens enthusiastically believe that the overwhelming majority Republican U.S. Senate will buck party lines and be persuaded by the voluminous evidence to vote the ouster of a rogue White House.

If the last three years have taught us nothing, they have made it clear that GOP loyalty is virtually beyond breach. If caged children and a series of mass shootings and an environment being desecrated before our eyes and clear collusion with traditional enemies can’t make the party blink, why should decimation of constitutional principles.

There is little hope an effective system of ‘checks and balances’ will make a difference when the Senate majority leader swears that he will be an impartial juror then tells the news media that he has absolutely no intention of being an impartial juror.

Assigning the word “trial” to this ludicrous process is intellectually dishonest. By definition, trials purport to seek truth and justice through an impartial scrutiny of evidence – which includes documentation and witness testimony. For this Senate charade, there will be neither. Most have gone on record saying nothing could change their minds.

Can you imagine that? What reasonable person would enter any civil dialogue, much less a major trial that has implications for the very future of our republic, and smugly assert the position: “Don’t confuse me with the facts, I have made up my mind.” The extreme lows to which this party will sink to protect the incumbent is shamefully unprecedented.

Conversely, the public is increasingly concerned about lawmakers revealing the facts behind this historical inquiry, with 71 percent of those polled wanting to hear witnesses.

Republican politicians are praying that their constituency will have short memories because, unfortunately, most have reached the foregone conclusion that the Senate will simply go through the motions and in the end, “Moscow Mitch” and the gang will come out of these jaded proceedings unscathed – at least, in the short run.

There may be more accountability for these senators in the long run. Most will face re-election in November. They run the risk of distrusting, alienated voters having longer than projected memories. There is some evidence for optimism among the “resistance.” The vote in 2018 was historically good for Democrats and the victories continued in 2019.

The base for 45 is solidified and unchangeable. These are the voters that the Donald boasted would support him if he shot somebody in broad daylight in the middle of Times Square. They are too supportive of his economics façade and contention for people of color to ever jump ship. We can write off that 35-45 percent.

Those who want to assure that this is a one-term presidency have to do three things. Consolidate and energize the Democratic base. Win back those who for whatever reason voted for President Obama in 2008 and 2012 but managed to rationalize movement to the Donald in 2016. The second is to broaden the base of undecided and independent voters. The third is never to neglect the base and the need to expand it.

No matter what the pundits would have you believe, the Donald is BEATABLE. There are distinct advantages to incumbency, but this arrogant wannabe can be defeated.

It won’t happen without continuously sounding the alarm and getting every man and woman in the nation to become more aware and active in the process. This is not the time to assume victory or a loss. It will all depend on our dutifulness at the polls in November.

Remember. There was no mandate in 2016. His unlikely ascendance into office was the effect of a perfect storm.

Imprecise Democratic candidacy three years ago was blurred by warring between Clinton and Sanders; Russia interfered in the entire election process; tens of thousands of Black voters stayed home on Election Day in Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania along with FBI Director James Comey illegally spreading false information on Hillary to get this pretender to the throne in the Oval Office.

The road is clear. Field the best possible candidate. Convey a message, platform and strategy that resonates. Relentlessly educate and register voters. Get folk out with early balloting and on Election Day.

The stakes are high. With 45’s reversal of every meaningful policy of the Obama administration (except health care) one can only imagine what would be in store for the next four years if the Donald is not removed from office. Remember the foreboding phrase he enjoys using in a threatening way and turn it into our advantage.

Embrace the fact that elections, indeed, have consequences.

