DAY EIGHT: As Gary pulls together, over 25,000 residents remain in the dark

Eight days after Gary suffered a widespread power outage during a powerful storm with hurricane force winds, over 25,000 residents remain without power and gas.

NIPSCO crews that include hundreds of contractors have been working around the clock since the August 12 storm to restore power to Gary and other cities in Northwest Indiana.

But among dozens of cities, Gary was hit the hardest, with 95 percent of the city’s 36,000 NIPSCO customers losing power during the storm that level massive trees that fell on roofs and in streets preventing drivers from passing through.

By 4 pm Wednesday, August 19, about 25,167 Gary residents had no power, which is about 30 percent of 83,406 power outages NIPSCO is working on in cities in Northwest Indiana.

NIPSCO workers have been overwhelmed in restoring power after the worst storm in its history initially left over 301,000 residents and customers in the dark. Bad weather, including rain have complicated and even delayed their efforts to restore electricity to homes, businesses, schools, parks and churches.

But life is beginning to return to normal in some parts of Gary. The traffic lights Downtown were working Monday, August 17 and several gas stations, businesses and restaurants on Broadway and other neighborhoods reopened.

Gary’s downtown has begun to return to normal as power returns to City Hall and traffic lights on Broadway.

By 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 19th, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana remain closed and without power. Public schools were still closed and The Gary Community School Corporation on its website said they will remain that way for the rest of the week.

“We are awaiting full power restoration in all schools,” the district said in a statement. “Meanwhile, the assessment of our buildings continues, and our team has begun addressing repairs and safety concerns in preparation for a safe return.



“It is our goal to have a better sense of a return date over the weekend.”

Indiana University Northwest (IUN) on its website, said the campus is open with limited operations after the storm.

All week, the Crusader has posted updates on NIPSCO’s efforts to restore power in Gary’s nine zip codes. By 3 pm Wednesday, about 6,488 residents were still without power in zip code 46408, which includes Glen Park, University Park, Morningside and Black Oak on the city’s West Side.

Throughout the week, as NIPSCO faced the daunting task of restoring power to thousands of homes, more power outages emerged in Gary. At one point, the number of overall outages in Gary climbed to 31,000 because of new cases. Some residents told the Crusader they lost power hours or minutes after their electricity had been restored.

On Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm, seven out of nine of Gary’s zip codes reported new power outages., according to NIPSCO data. A NIPSCO spokesperson said a tree fell on a power line to a substation in Merrillville that serves Gary’s neighborhoods.

Without power, residents found ways to survive. Many barbecued and traveled outside the city to get gas and ice.

One resident texted the Crusader saying she had no power and had water in her basement after days of rain.

A NIPSCO carries bags of ice to a car during a giveaway at 15th and Broadway Monday, August 17.

With no power and safety concerns, many churches in Gary were closed for worship services on Sunday. However, Trinity Baptist Church was open and at its facility held a joint Sunday worship service with New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. On Facebook, the church on August 12 said its W.H. Thomas Annex suffered “significant damage” from the storm and canceled all church activities for the remainder of the week.

On Facebook, First Baptist Church Pastor Nicole Patrice Guns said the church welcomed donations as many members are still without power. On Tuesday, August 18, Guns said her church’s power had been restored.

At 11 am on Saturday, August 22, First Baptist Church, 626 W. 21st Avenue, is providing disaster relief supplies to individuals.

On Wednesday, August 19 Reverend Anthony Frazier of St. John Baptist Church, held a virtual prayer session online. The church was scheduled to host a free community food giveaway at noon Friday, August 21 at its church.

In Gary’s Miller Beach neighborhood, the popular Caribbean Roots restaurant on Lake Street was closed but owners on Facebook said they were preparing to reopen on Friday.

In a statement, the restaurant said, “Today we cleaned up our restaurant from the #Derecho including throwing out a lot of food. (s/o to our staff doing deep cleaning and disinfecting all food surfaces) We also had to get our supplies & prep. Here’s a glimpse into some of our day. Showing getting fresh food from wrtehouse (sic).”