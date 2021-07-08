As Alderman Beale pleads for help, Chicago’s top four officials argue as gun violence worsens in Chicago

Crusader Staff Report

Four top Black officials in Chicago are blaming each other as gun violence spirals out of control in Black neighborhoods in the city’s deadliest weekend in four years, when more than 100 people were shot and 18 killed.

The mayor, the police superintendent, the Cook County State’s Attorney and the chief judge of the second largest criminal courts system in the country are at odds on how to address the gun violence. Meanwhile, the shootings and murders continue to plague Black neighborhoods that elected the aforementioned public servants and where residents live in fear as the killers remain on the streets.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor J.B. Pritzker met with President Joe Biden during his trip to northwest suburban Crystal Lake on Wednesday, July 7. It was unclear whether Lightfoot and Pritzker would discuss the rising gun violence in Chicago with Biden.

The Fourth of July weekend was the deadliest weekend since 2017. The media reported 100 shootings that left 18 people dead. The Crusader counted a total of 112 deaths from police reports.

Most of the shootings happened in the city’s Black neighborhoods on the South and West sides. A mass shooting in Washington Park on July 5 left two people dead and four injured. In North Lawndale on the West Side, four people died, and nine people were injured by gunfire over the four-day weekend. In Austin, 10 shootings left one person dead and nine injured. In Englewood, eight shootings killed one person and injured seven.

Few shootings occurred on the North Side, and no one died. There were three shootings in Uptown, three in Logan Square and one in Belmont Cragin. On the trendy Near West Side, there were three shootings, but no one died. The remaining 100 shootings occurred on the South and West sides, fueling concern that Chicago’s gun violence is mainly a Black problem that has drawn little attention or effort from Lightfoot and Superintendent Brown.

For Lightfoot, the gun violence has continued during her first term in office and has added to a growing list of disappointments in the Black community.

She has opposed police oversight, and her office is trying to dismiss the lawsuit of Anjanette Young, a Black woman who stood naked as her home was mistakenly raided by police in 2019. She drew heavy criticism in the Black community and was repeatedly called a “bully” by listeners on WVON after she publicly confronted Alderman Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward), who voted to postpone a vote last month to appoint Celia Meza as the top lawyer after she tried to dismiss the lawsuit while serving as the city’s interim lawyer.

Lightfoot and 14 Black aldermen, some of whom are allies of the mayor, were not among the 20 aldermen who demanded a special meeting demanding a response from Brown on his police plans to protect neighborhoods during the Fourth of July weekend.

As Black city leaders blame each other for the problem, Alderman Anthony Beale (9th Ward) pleaded for the National Guard to come to Chicago as shootings and murders spiraled out of control. In neighborhoods that are near or part of Beale’s ward, there were a total of 13 shootings. In Pullman one person was injured by gunfire, while in West Pullman, seven people were injured. The Roseland community had one person murdered and four injured also by gunfire over the Fourth of July weekend.

Beale on Tuesday, July 6, sent a letter to Governor Pritzker and Chicago members of Congress, saying, “I am asking you to join me in an emergency request to save our communities and our city. We are facing an unprecedented crisis of violence – a level of violence that is not diminishing, but increasing each week, despite the press conferences and blame game of the past months.

“The reality is that there is a war going on that must be addressed. We can talk about the underlying issues of poverty, lack of opportunity and the influx of guns from other states.”

Beale said none of those arguments will help Chicago now. He called on Pritzker to take three “immediate actions” to address the gun violence:

That the National Guard be called (or sent in) to relieve the police and patrol the downtown and perimeter areas that need reinforcement. That, as a result, all police personnel be sent to the communities, with extra person-power placed in the communities that are suffering the most. That the various violence interrupters immediately restore safety to the communities where they know the actors to ‘disrupt’ the cycle of violence and retaliation that is taking many lives and making lives unbearable for others.

“To those that would say, ‘we can’t afford it,’ I say, we can’t afford-not to,” Beale said. “The very future of our city and our lives is at stake.”

Mayor Lightfoot called Beale a critic who “likes to grandstand.” She lamented that reporters even cover him at all.

“I don’t have to say anything more about him,” she added.

Lightfoot later said, “I can’t imagine losing your child and then feeling like your pain and suffering isn’t heard. We’ve got to do more as a city, and I take on that responsibility and that obligation to make sure we are programmatically reaching out and providing more support to the victims, survivors and witnesses. And we will do that,” she said.

Lightfoot said she will announce more details on those plans soon.

The mayor and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown have been critical of other officials in the criminal justice system, particularly the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Brown is accusing Cook County court officials of the release of too many violent criminals as judges set low bonds and rely too much on electronic monitoring.

“Chicago police officers are doing their job by arresting people and charging them with murder,” Brown insisted. “That’s doing our part. And what’s happening in the courts, it’s creating this unsafe environment for all of us.”

Brown later doubled down on his comments, saying, “The courts have created an unsafe environment for large crowd gatherings because you released people charged with murder back into these same communities, where they committed these heinous crimes.”

In response to Brown’s comments, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx tweeted, “Finger-pointing instead of talking honestly about the violence plaguing our city doesn’t help bring solutions that make our communities safer. It starts with apprehending those who pull the trigger; police must make an arrest before a case reaches the courthouse door.”

Foxx, like Brown, later doubled down on her comments, saying “One of the things that we have to talk about, and address are the number of people who are pulling triggers on our streets who aren’t arrested and brought in for prosecution.”

Foxx said her office received 11 cases referred by police, with nine approved for criminal charges.

Cook County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Evans dismissed Brown’s criticism as simplistic. “Speculation based on isolated cases is not the same as reality based on a complete picture,” he said in a statement.