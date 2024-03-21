Artists showcase Ukrainian folk art in works displayed at Treasurer Maria Pappas’ office

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas

The public is invited to view paintings by Ukrainian-born, Chicago-based artists Elena Diadenko and Elena Pach on display in the Office of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas through April 30.

The exhibit, “Charitable Visions: A Dual Ukrainian-American Artistic Journey,” opened Wednesday, March 20, and showcases efforts of Chicago artists to support native Ukrainians in their fight for independence two years after neighboring Russia invaded their homeland. Diadenko said her abstract and modern acrylic-on-canvas pieces “portray the echo of war and life in Chicago.”

“Art is a journey of constant exploration and intuition,” Diadenko said. “My work is all about embracing the freedom to follow my intuition and my aesthetic vision and letting the creative process guide me.”

Diadenko has sold her art works and raised more than $90,000 for Ukrainian causes since the war began. She has donated funds to four organizations: a group that supplies gauze and bandages used to treat people injured in the war; a group that buys medical equipment for military hospitals; a group that provides Ukrainian soldiers with coats and other winter gear; and a group that cares for animals displaced by the war.

For her charitable efforts Diadenko was awarded the “White Cross Medal of Honor et Gloria,” a prestigious Ukrainian recognition awarded to foreigners and stateless individuals who have supported Ukraine during the war.

“Charitable Visions: A Dual Ukrainian-American Artistic Journey” will feature more than 20 paintings by Diadenko and seven by Pach. Proceeds from sales of works displayed in the exhibit will be donated to groups supporting Ukraine.

The works by Diadenko and Pach will be displayed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily on the walls of the Treasurer’s office, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112, Chicago.