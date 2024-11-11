Art from local educators showcased in IU Northwest Biennial Regional Educator Exhibition

Artwork by Ian Vassar. Photo credit: Giselle Mira Diaz (Visiting Assistant Professor in Photography) .

Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts is pleased to announce the upcoming Biennial Regional Educator Exhibition, a celebration of middle and high school educators’ creativity and impact across Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

Featuring participants from this year’s Educator In-Studio Residency, the exhibition will run from Nov. 18 to Dec. 19 in the Savannah Gallery, Savannah Center, 65 W 33rd St, Gary, Ind.

The Biennial Regional Educator Exhibition aims to showcase the artistic achievements of dedicated educators who enrich the local arts community. Open to the public, this exhibition highlights educators’ roles in fostering creativity and artistic excellence within their classrooms and the broader region.

Call for Entries: Submission Deadline November 8

Educators interested in participating should submit their work by Friday, Nov. 8. Artworks should be framed, wired and equipped with appropriate hanging hardware to ensure they are display-ready. To submit, please email [email protected] with the subject line “Exhibit Entry” and include the artist’s name, school, artwork title, year, medium, size and a JPEG image of the artwork. Accepted artworks should be delivered to the Savannah Gallery between Nov. 13-15.

Honoring Residency

Program Participants

The exhibition will also highlight works from four educators who completed the IU Northwest Educator In-Studio Residency Summer Program. This residency, designed for high school educators in performing arts, fine arts and communication studies fosters artistic growth and collaboration. During the residency, participants benefited from IU Northwest’s advanced facilities, professional development activities and mentorship from accomplished faculty. Their completed projects will be displayed as part of this year’s exhibition, celebrating their dedication to both personal artistry and community enrichment.

Artwork by Ian Vassar. Photo credit: Giselle Mira Diaz (Visiting Assistant Professor in Photography).

“The IUN Summer Educator in Residence Program allowed me to take advantage of the large-scale space of the Painting Studio to explore shape and movement without the constraint of a predetermined size. Utilizing over 60 discarded scraps of canvas and a variety of acrylic paints and mediums, I was able to create a feeling of vastness inspired by the grandeur of the ocean; where I am at once at home and calm yet inspired and terrified by its voracity. I also truly enjoyed the repartee between the fellow Residents and the interaction with the IUN staff and visiting artists.” – Elena Lopez Munster High School