Arkansas Police Chief Forced To Resign After Threatening Violence Against BLM And Antifa On Social Media

He also called transgender people “perverted freaks.”

By Nigel Roberts, BET

An Arkansas police chief resigned after allegedly posting statements about shooting members of Black Lives Matter and Antifa, as well as making derogatory remarks about transgender people.

The mayor of Marshall, Arkansas, Kevin Elliott, confirmed on Saturday (Nov. 7) that the posts were made by the city’s Police Chief Lang Holland, KATV.com reports.

“The Marshall community does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion. We are a welcoming community that is humbly working to build a bright future for ALL our citizens,” Elliott stated after Holland’s posts began circulating Friday (Nov. 6) on Facebook and Twitter.

(1/n) These are screenshots made from the Parler social media app, posts by Marshall, AR police chief Lang Holland. “Death to all Marxist Democrats. Take no prisoners leave no survivors!” “Throw water on them in restaurants. Push them off sidewalks.” @KATVNews #ARnews pic.twitter.com/oXCFrnJj6T — Viktoria Capek (@KATVViktoria) November 7, 2020

The posts appeared on the social media platform Parler. Lang encouraged people to shoot BLM or Antifa supporters in the face if they tried to intimidate voters.

He was apparently silent about Donald Trump Jr. calling on his father’s supporters to serve in the campaign’s poll-watching group called the “Army for Trump.”

He also encouraged his followers to confront “Marxist Democrats” in public by pushing them off sidewalks. In a separate post, a message was posted to Lang’s account that called transgender people “mentally defective” and “perverted freaks.”

Holland apparently tried to cover his tracks. A second Parler account, with the user name @Chieflangholland, claimed to be the real Holland. It claimed the first account had been a fake.

This article originally appeared on BET.