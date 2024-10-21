Are your affairs in order?

The illustrations presented in this column are not, nor are they intended to be, legal, financial, or any other licensed professional advice. You should consult the licensed professional of your choice for advice regarding your individual situation.

“Get your house in order” is a phrase often heard but seldom heeded. As a long-standing financial services professional, it is my goal to explain the tasks needed to help individuals, families, and businesses get and keep their “HOUSES” (affairs) in order. I will provide scenarios weekly that illustrate problems encountered by families and businesses that resulted from their lack of knowledge, planning, and/or understanding of what to do to protect assets.

I will also conduct interviews with licensed Estate and Succession professionals. These professionals will provide information intended to de-mystify the process of protecting and passing on assets from generation to generation.

Additionally, every week this column will end with a short quiz to help you to better understand your need to “GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER.” The answers to the weekly quiz will be in the following week’s column.

Again, the scenarios and professional interviews are only informational and not intended as advice for you. If you find any similarities in your life, I advise you to seek professional advice to get your “HOUSE” in order.

QUIZ

1. Is a wife automatically entitled to inherit all assets of her husband?

2. Is a husband automatically entitled to inherit all assets of his wife?

3. Should a single/divorced/widowed mother list her minor children as beneficiaries on her life insurance?

4. What are the two main objectives of Estate Planning?

5. What is the best age to make an estate plan?

See the answers to this QUIZ in next week’s column.

Bye for now, Bren

Bren Sheriff is a businesswoman and 1st Vice President of the South Side NAACP.