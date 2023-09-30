Archdiocesan Priest, Rev. Steven W. Patte Dies

Photo caption: Rev. Steven W. Patte

Rev. Steven W. Patte, retired priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago and former pastor of St. Ita Parish on Broadway Street in Chicago, passed away Wednesday, Sep. 20, 2023. He was 79.

Patte was born on Oct. 26, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago and the University of St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein.

Patte was ordained to the priesthood on May 14, 1969, by Cardinal John Cody and he celebrated his first solemn Mass on May 18, 1969, at Queen of All Saints Parish in Chicago.

After ordination to the priesthood, Patte was assistant pastor at the following parishes: Holy Name Cathedral on State Street in Chicago, St. Joseph Parish in Wilmette and Church of the Holy Spirit Parish in Schaumburg.

Patte also served as associate pastor at St. Zachary Parish in Des Plaines, St. Joseph Parish in Round Lake, St. Mary of Vernon Parish in Indian Creek and St. Emily Parish in Mount Prospect. He was pastor at St. Helena of the Cross Parish on Parnell Avenue and St. Ita Parish., both in Chicago. Patte retired from the priesthood in 2015. In addition, Patte was a professor at St. Mary of the Lake University for two years.

Rev. Leon J. Rezula, pastor emeritus of St. Julian Eymard Church in Elk Grove Village, was a classmate of Patte. “He was a very hard-working, zealous priest with a variety of experience,” Rezula said.

Rev. Edward Upton reminisced about the ordination class of 1969 and his dear classmate. “We have been friends for 54 years. We have been blessed.” Upton added, “It is difficult to say farewell to a close friend. In all his assignments, he worked with a generous heart and was well received.”

“Steve was full of life and a joy to be with,” said Rev. Rich Sztorc, classmate and pastor emeritus of Our Lady of the Brook Parish in Northbrook. “He had a contagious laugh and a faithful prayer.”

Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 at the Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 Central Road in Mount Prospect.

On Saturday, Sept. 30 at St. Raymond de Pentafort Parish, 301 S. I-Oka Avenue in Mount Prospect, lying in state will be from 9:45 to 11 a.m. and the funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Bishop Francis Kane will celebrate the Mass and Upton will be the homilist.

Interment will occur at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove.