Archbishop Lucius Hall of First Church of Love And Faith, dies from COVID-19

Crusader Staff Report

Many in Black Chicago are stunned and mourning the sudden death of Archbishop Lucius Hall. A beloved figure who founded and led the First Church of Love And Faith for 40 years in Auburn Gresham, Hall died this morning of COVID-19 at Mercy Hospital in Bronzeville, WVON’s Pam Morris reported to the Crusader. He was 87.

Handsome and charismatic, Hall was a prominent and respected clergy in Chicago, counting mayors, civil rights leaders and gospel singers among his regular colleagues. The late Reverend Clay Evans, former Mayors Richard M. Daley and Jane Byrne were among his admirers.

His biggest achievement was First Church of Love and Faith, which he founded on April, 18, 1980, according to a press release in the Chicago Crusader’s archives. The church actually began at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bronzeville.

On July 13, 1980, the congregation moved to its present location with a ceremony that included a 425-car motorcade, according to documents in the Crusader archives. The new building was worth $500,000 at the time.

Known as the “Miracle on west 79th Street,” many prominent Black clergy and political leaders were guests at Hall’s church, including Dr. A.R. Leak, former Chicago Mayor and Congressman Harold Washington and the late Congressman Gus Savage. All three are gone.

As its Archbishop, Hall gained a loyal following with his spiritual leadership. In addition to being archbishop, Hall was national president of First Spiritual Churches of Truth, Inc. with First Church of Love and Faith serving as its home base. At the organization’s annual convention in 1987 the late Gospel singer Albertina Walker served as mistress of ceremonies. The Barrett Sisters attended the event as special guests.

Before he founded First Church of Love And Faith, Hall served under Reverend Clarence H. Cobbs as a spiritual radio announcer for 29 years with the First Church of Deliverance.

Hall grew up in the First Church of Deliverance. He gained attention as its radio announcer who produced a weekly broadcast. He also organized the Youth Department of the church’s convention and was vice president of the Broadcast Ministers Alliance of Chicago. In 1990, Mayor Daley appointed Hall Chairman of the Personnel Board for Chicago.

Hall pursued his undergraduate training at the University of Illinois at Chicago. In 1993, Hall received an Honorary Doctor of Divinity Degree from the Gospel Ministry Outreach Theological Institute in Houston Texas.