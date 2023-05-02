April showers 9.5 million lucky Illinois lottery winners

More than 9.5 million lucky Illinois Lottery players were showered with winning lottery tickets during the month of April – nabbing nearly $200 million in prizes.

Almost every core Illinois Lottery draw game – Fast Play, Lotto, Lucky Day Lotto, and Mega Millions – produced at least one $1 million winning ticket.

Ten new lottery millionaires were made in Illinois in April, and an additional 28 players won prizes between $100,000 and $1 million.

The majority of lottery winners scored big with instant tickets. This past month, 5.6 million instant tickets were winners with prizes totaling nearly $130 million in Illinois.

Four of those prizes were worth $1 million or more. The biggest instant ticket prize claimed in April was a massive $5 million won on a ‘Million $$ Match’ purchased at Tony’s Fresh Market in Berwyn. Another hefty winning ticket to the tune of $3 million on ‘200X Payout’ was purchased at Discount Smoke Zone in Villa Park, and a $2 million ‘Nothing But Cash!’ instant ticket was bought at a Meijer grocery store in Elgin.

iLottery players also won big, with one lucky winner nabbing the largest Fast Play jackpot to date, $1,000,052, playing ‘Twenty 20s’ on April 16.

Lottery players holding winning tickets have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize, or for instant tickets, all prizes must be claimed within one year after the announced end of game.

Four significant draw prizes from April still remain unclaimed:

The Illinois Lottery encourages all of its winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to step forward and claim their prize. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.