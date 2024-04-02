April is Safe Digging Month in Illinois, and the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is reminding citizens they can help reduce utility outages and accidents by calling 811. With temperatures starting to rise, this annual proclamation is a reminder to all professional excavators and homeowners to call 811 to safely locate and mark utility lines before starting a digging project.

“With the days getting longer and warmer, digging season is upon us. Whether you plan to install a new mailbox or start a home addition, be sure to call 811 to have nearby utility lines marked for free before you dig,” said ICC Chairman Doug Scott. “Hitting a utility line can not only causes service outages, but potentially lead to injury or death.”

Illinois law requires all homeowners and professional excavators to call JULIE, the Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators, at the statewide number 811 before digging at least 48 hours or two working days prior to starting excavation. The project must begin within 14 calendar days from the call, and locate requests have a 28-day life. The State One-Call Center, managed by JULIE and DIGGER within the City of Chicago, is a 24-hour service network system established to prevent contractors and private citizens from hitting any existing utility lines while digging. JULIE has been protecting Illinoisans for 50 years.

Underground utility line can be unintentionally damaged by those who fail to request the lines be located and marked before digging. Homeowners and excavators may also face penalties for not making the 811 call, and utilities may be cited or fined for failing to mark lines in a timely manner.

The ICC is responsible for enforcement of the Illinois Underground Utilities Facilities Damage Prevent Act, referred to as the Illinois One-Call or JULIE law. In 2023, ICC Staff issued 127 warnings and 709 citations for safe digging violations, resulting in $4,104,255 in penalties assessed.

For more information, visit the ICC’s website at Illinois Commerce Commission, JULIE’s website at JULIE Before You Dig, or 811 City of Chicago.

