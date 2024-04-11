April 12 Deadline: Apply for The HistoryMakers Digital Archive Fellowship

Faculty members seeking to enhance their teaching with innovative methods are reminded of the upcoming application deadline for The HistoryMakers Digital Archive 2024-2025 Faculty Innovations in Pedagogy and Teaching Fellowship. The deadline is this Friday, April 12, 2024.

This fellowship program offers eight $7,500 awards to faculty members at subscribing institutions. Last year’s recipients hailed from institutions such as the University of Alabama and Spelman College.

Applicants must show significant use of The HistoryMakers Digital Archive in their teaching, fostering innovation and student learning. The fellowship runs from June 2024 to February 2025.

To see the program announcement, please click here.

Click here for more information: https://www.thehistorymakers.org/higher-education