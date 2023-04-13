April 12, 2023 Second ousted lawmaker headed back to Tennessee House

Photo caption: Tennessee Rep. Justin J. Pearson (credit: votejustinj.com)

By Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Justin J. Pearson gave fiery remarks following the vote Wednesday by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners to appoint him to represent the district in the Tennessee House of Representatives after he was expelled last week.

“Nashville thought they could silence democracy, but they didn’t know that the Shelby County Commission was filled with some courageous leaders,” said Pearson, who will serve on an interim basis in the legislature.

He added, speaking to cheering supporters:

“You can’t expel hope. You can’t expel justice. You can’t expel our voice. And you sure can’t expel our fight. We look forward to continuing to fight. Continuing to advocate. Until justice rolls down like water. And righteousness like an ever-flowing stream. Let’s get back to work.”

Hear Justin J. Pearson give remarks following his reinstatement from our affiliate WMC:

This article originally appeared on CNN.