Apply to volunteer at the Democratic National Convention

On the application, make sure to put you were referred by Mayor’s Office of Community Engagement on the “Use this space to tell us which organization referred you” field.



Everyone is encouraged to complete the application before Monday, July 1. All volunteers must pass a background check required by the United States Secret Service. Be prepared to provide your social security or alien registration number on the application.



Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older at the time of applying. Minors will have limited volunteer opportunities and must have a guardian sign the Terms and Conditions on the application. Volunteer shifts will be available to individuals who completed an application and cleared a background check later this summer on a first come, first serve basis.



If you have questions, check out our volunteer FAQs here or email [email protected].



The Chicago 2024 Host Committee will offer three information sessions in June to review the application and answer any questions.



If interested, register for an information session below:

2024 Democratic National Convention Volunteer Information Session Saturday, June 29, 2024 at Noon Register here





Volunteers like you are critical in welcoming the country and the world to Chicago for this historic moment. Thank you for considering volunteering.