Apply Now to be an Early Voting Official for the November 5th Presidential Election

The Chicago Board of Elections is now hiring Early Voting Officials to serve in the November 5, 2024 Presidential Election.

Early Voting Officials are trained to carry out the duties associated with each functional area in Early Voting sites. Based on the site’s specific needs, bilingual Early Voting Officials (Spanish, Chinese, Polish, Korean, Tagalog, Hindi, Gujarati, and Urdu) may be assigned.

Requirements:

Must be a resident of the City of Chicago or Cook County.

Must be a registered voter in the City of Chicago or Cook County.

Must be 18 years of age or older.

Must complete all scheduled training classes.

Must be available to set up the Early Voting Site on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Must be available to work every scheduled workday during the Early Voting period, including Election Day.

Scheduled Days & Hours: