Apply for the Shared Cost Sidewalk Program

Applications Open Monday – January 11 at 6am

Dear Neighbor,

As a reminder, applications opened today at 6:00 am for the City’s sidewalk program. The Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is an extremely popular voluntary program in which property owners share the cost of sidewalk repair with the City. Thousands of Chicagoans have been a part of this popular program, taking advantage of the low cost, exceptional value, and ease of participation. The program’s cost per square foot charged to property owners is well below what a private contractor would charge. Senior citizens and persons with disabilities may qualify for a further discounted rate.

For the 2021 program, applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. The number of participants is based on availability of funds. The program typically reaches capacity quickly, so you are encouraged to apply early. Program overview available here.

Applications will only be accepted through the City’s 311 system by calling 311, through the City’s service request website https://311.chicago.gov, or through the free CHI311 mobile apps on iOS Apple and Android.

Make sure to specify that you want to participate in the Shared Cost Sidewalk Program.

If you currently do not have a courtesy walk or landing step and would like one installed, this should be mentioned at the time of request. Installation is subject to engineering recommendation.

If you are interested in removal and replacement of the driveway apron, this should be mentioned at the time of request.

You must give the property owner’s complete name, a contact phone number, email address if available, and the property’s complete address.

Please note that Shared Cost Sidewalk Program applications that are missing any of this requested information may not be processed.

Should you have any questions, please contact CDOT at (312) 744-1746 or email cdotsharedcost@cityofchicago.org. The Shared Cost Sidewalk Program continues to provide great value to property owners while helping improve neighborhoods.

Sincerely,

Andre Vasquez, 40th Ward Alderman