Apply for nextONE by 5 p.m., April 26

The Chicago Urban League is inviting Black small business owners in food services, technology, professional services, and cannabis-adjacent businesses to form the 2021-22 cohort of nextONE. To be considered, applicants must be the primary owner and/or co-owner and key decision maker of a business that generally meets the following criteria:

Business revenues between $250,000 – $4 million in the most recent fiscal year

At least two employees (including the business owner)

In operation for at least five years

The potential and desire to grow and create jobs in the community

Learn More from a nextONE Alum

Chicago Urban League President & CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson recently had a conversation with Tracey Alston, founder and CEO of the Danielle Ashley Group, about her experience in nextONE. Watch this video to hear how Tracey benefitted from the program.