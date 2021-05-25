Applications Open Now to High School Educators Nationwide for Complimentary Access to finEDge Financial Education Curriculum

Cutting-edge curriculum provides first-time financial education teachers with necessary resources to help students learn and practice sound financial decision-making skills

High school educators nationwide who are new to teaching financial education can apply now for complimentary access to finEDge during the 2021-22 academic year. Local school districts and interested parents are advised to share this information immediately with high school educators who may be interested in applying.

finEDge is a semester-long financial education curriculum designed by educators, researchers, and curriculum developers at the University of Chicago Financial Education Initiative in partnership with the Magnetar Capital Foundation. The underlying philosophy of the program is to teach sound financial decision-making rather than simply transmit financial information and facts. The research-based curriculum is focused on developing students’ knowledge while fostering productive attitudes and behaviors around money. Simultaneously, finEDge strengthens teachers’ content knowledge and confidence by providing professional development and ongoing support. With a serious respect for the personal situation of each student, the curriculum responsibly acknowledges and addresses the range of financial learners’ realities and economic environments, including systemic barriers and inequities.

Interested educators can apply online: https://bit.ly/3e8JP1f.

Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis, with all 100 available sponsorships awarded to schools by Aug. 20, 2021 for the 2021-22 academic year.

Jackson Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission to increase financial education across the country, is supporting the University of Chicago Financial Education Initiative to provide 100 teachers and approximately 5,000 high school students with complimentary access to finEDge. Together these two organizations are committed to providing educators and students with access to high-quality financial education materials.

“Complementing our mission to advance financial education across the United States, we have a strategic goal to reach teachers who are new to teaching personal finance,” said Danielle Robinson, Jackson Charitable Foundation Executive Director. “Research tells us teachers who are new to teaching this subject matter often feel unprepared to do so. finEDge’s high-quality, wrap-around curriculum paired with professional development gives educators the support they need to improve students’ financial futures.”