Applications open for mail-in voting in March 19, 2024 Presidential Primary Election

Voters within the City of Chicago may now apply to Vote By Mail for the March 19, 2024 Presidential Primary Election. Voters may use this online application to request a ballot for the upcoming election: March 19th, 2024 – Primary Election – Vote By Mail | Chicago Board of Elections (chicagoelections.gov)

Voters will be asked to choose one Party ballot type for the upcoming election: Democratic, Green, Libertarian, Republican, and Non-Partisan (referenda only). Per Illinois Election Code, voters may only choose one ballot and cannot vote multiple Party ballots.

Voters can also choose to receive their Vote By Mail ballot in Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Polish, Korean, and Tagalog.

Voters may now also apply online to join the Vote By Mail Permanent Roster ahead of the March 19, 2024 Presidential Primary Election: Vote By Mail – Permanent Roster | Chicago Board of Elections (chicagoelections.gov)

As part of the Permanent Roster, voters can either choose to receive ballots for all future elections (which requires a Party designation) or all elections that do not require a Party designation (General, Municipal, Special). The online application can also be used to change ballot preferences, mailing address, as well as to opt-out of the Permanent Roster program.

Voters who previously signed up for the Permanent Vote By Mail Roster for ‘All Elections’ will automatically receive a Vote By Mail ballot for the March 19, 2024 Presidential Primary Election. Voters can search and confirm their Permanent Roster information by using the online Voter Lookup Tool: https://chicagoelections.gov/voting/your-voter-information

The Chicago Board of Elections will start shipping ballots in early February 2024.

The deadline to apply to Vote By Mail for the March 19, 2024 Primary Election is March 14, 2024 by 5:00pm.

When voters receive their Vote By Mail ballot, they may return it through Standard US Mail and it must be postmarked on or before Election Day on March 19, 2024. Voters may also submit the Ballot Return Envelope in a secured drop box at any Early Voting location before Election Day or Vote Center on Election Day.

When voters apply online to Vote By Mail, the Election Board will send emails to that voter:

When their application is accepted,

When their ballot is mailed,

When the Election Board receives their Ballot Return Envelope, and

When their ballot has been processed and counted.

To learn more about Voting By Mail, go to: https://chicagoelections.gov/voting/vote-mail

For voter registration services, including name and address changes, voters may go to https://chicagoelections.gov/ or call (312) 269-7936.