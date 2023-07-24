Applications for FDLA’s permanent executive director due August 14th

Via First Defense Legal Aid (FDLA):

We will be closing applications for our permanent Executive Director position on Monday, August 14th.

We appreciate your help in finding a dynamic leader to take our organization to its next phase by sharing this email with qualified individuals in your networks.

About the role

After 27 years of mobilizing lawyers and overpoliced community members to fill gaps in public defense and create, protect, and engage replicable alternatives to the criminal system, First Defense Legal Aid is primed to hire a dynamic Executive Director (ED) to take the organization to its next phase.

FDLA’s Executive Director should be familiar with movement lawyering and able to articulate a vision toward abolitionism. This person will be self aware, proactive, and lead with integrity, and committed to collaborating with the staff and board to develop and implement strategies to drive the vision forward.

The Executive Director is the key management leader of FDLA. The Executive Director is responsible for overseeing the administration, programs and strategic plan of the organization. Other key duties include fundraising, marketing, and community outreach.

Location: Chicago

Salary Range: $85,000-$90,000

Benefits: Health Insurance and personal time off (PTO)

Responsible to: Board of Directors, Staff and Community Stakeholders

We are accepting applications through August 14th. Please consider applying and/or sharing with people you think would be a great fit for this role. You can send questions or applications to [email protected].

Full Job Description Here

