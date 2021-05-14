Apple TV+ debuts trailer for groundbreaking docuseries “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything”

New series from Academy, BAFTA and Grammy Award winners Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees premieres Friday, May 21, on Apple TV+

0
101
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

In a tumultuous era, 1971 was a year of musical innovation and rebirth fueled by the political and cultural upheaval of the time. Stars reached new heights, fresh talent exploded onto the scene and boundaries expanded like never before.

Apple released the trailer for the innovative new docuseries “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,” executive produced by Academy, BAFTA and Grammy Award winners Asif Kapadia (“Amy,” “Senna”) and James Gay-Rees (“Amy,” “Senna” and “Exit Through the Gift Shop”). All eight episodes of this immersive exploration of the musicians and soundtracks that shaped the culture and politics of 1971 will premiere on Friday, May 21, exclusively on Apple TV+.

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
THE STAPLE SINGERS are featured in “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,” premiering May 21, 2021 on Apple TV+.

A deep-dive, rich with archival footage and interviews, “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” shows how the musical icons of the time were influenced by the changing tides of history; and, in turn, how they used their music to inspire hope, change and the culture around them. The series examines the most iconic artists and songs that we still listen to 50 years later, including The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, The Who, Joni Mitchell, Lou Reed and more.

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
MARVIN GAYE

Hailing from Universal Music Group’s (UMG) Mercury Studios in association with On The Corner Films, Asif Kapadia serves as series director and executive producer alongside James Gay-Rees, David Joseph and UMG’s Adam Barker. Chris King serves as editor and executive producer. Danielle Peck is series producer and directs alongside James Rogan.

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
JOHN LENNON AND Yoko Ono

Take a look at the trailer: 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ – YouTube.

Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here