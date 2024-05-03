Anti-Trafficking International Exposes Predators Thriving in Plain Sight.

It stops with us: everyone plays a role in the fight against human trafficking, each of us holds the power to makes difference from raising awareness to supporting survivors every action counts.

Erin Fisher, Executive Director of Anti-Trafficking International (ATI), works to communicate the deceptive nature of human trafficking, emphasizing how preconceived notions about victims and traffickers inadvertently aid these criminals.

Fisher stresses that human trafficking is not like the stereotypical portrayals; rather, it infiltrates all demographics regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, religion, or socio-economic status. “Human trafficking is hiding in plain sight,” she says, correcting the misconception that only certain groups are at risk. “It could be disguised as a potential business opportunity or a relationship that begins with a personal acquaintance.”

Fisher’s involvement in combating trafficking began in 2018, sparked by a presentation at a human trafficking conference. She recounted the story of a woman whose teenage daughter fell prey to the false-romantic grooming tactics of a teenage MS13 gang member, illustrating how trafficking operates within family friendly suburban communities. The international scope of this criminal enterprise, originating from Venezuela in 1980, currently has active cells throughout the U.S., underscoring the pervasive nature of the issue.

As a mother of six, a lawyer, and the daughter of a Chicago police officer, Fisher’s personal connection to the city and her innate sense of justice drove her to act. “This shook me because it could have easily been one of my children. I began to research volunteer opportunism, which led me to ATI, and after a short while a directorship became available, and I was hired.”

Addressing the widespread lack of awareness surrounding trafficking, Fisher noted that 90% of younger victims reside in their own homes, attend school, and lead ordinary lives when the trafficking begins. One in five young people are likely to encounter traffickers either online or in person, which makes community education vital for equipping them with the knowledge to recognize potential groomers. ATI’s evidence-based curriculum reaches over 350,000 students in the United States and in three countries. This is a testament to their commitment to education and prevention. “By tailoring programs to suit diverse environments and needs, we ensure that schools and organizations receive comprehensive resources to address trafficking effectively,” she said.

Fisher concludes by reminding us, “It is important to remember that vulnerabilities are within each one of us, no matter where we live, our social status, level of education, or family structure. Everyone needs to be educated.”