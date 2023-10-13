Anti-gerrymandering group: Illinois worst in nation for political redistricting

A new report that highlights the redistricting process in the U.S. gives Illinois the worst grade in the country.

The anti-gerrymandering group Common Cause gave Illinois an “F” grade, citing a lack of public participation that has routinely gotten in the way of producing political maps reflective of the state’s demographics. The state was sued for a version of their maps, with allegations of prioritizing partisanship over Black Illinoisans impacted by the drawn districts.

In one lawsuit, the East St. Louis Branch of the NAACP argued that in the Metro East area, concentrated areas of Black voters were split into three separate House districts solely for the purpose of protecting white Democratic incumbents.

This article originally appeared on The Center Square.