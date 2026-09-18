ANOTHER WORKER TAKES ON FORD ‘PLANTATION’

Tracy Potter worked Ford Motor Company’s paint repair line for nearly 30 years. On Aug. 21, she filed a federal lawsuit against the automaker, becoming the fourth Black woman this year to sue Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant.

The Crusader was unable to reach anyone at Ford or at United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 551 for this story. Ford officials in Dearborn, Michigan, did not respond to a request for comment. Local 551 could not be reached through the union’s office number, and no one returned messages left for the union or for the plant.

Behind Potter’s filing is Tashay Myrick, founder and CEO of Chicago-based Pro Se Litigate Consults. Myrick, a self-trained legal powerhouse, has spent more than a year helping Ford workers document and file claims after attorneys declined to take their cases, or after pleas to Black-owned law firms received zero response.

Myrick founded Pro Se Litigate Consults in June 2025, a year after she fought her own discrimination case against the University of Illinois at Chicago, where she still works as a contracts analyst. She has no law degree. Her credentials are a master’s in business administration and a second master’s in human resources administration with a concentration in healthcare administration.

“I know that I’ve been discriminated against. I’m going to take action myself,” Myrick told the Crusader. “I know how hard it is to get affordable legal representation, let alone find someone who will be relentless in their pursuit to get justice for people.”

The advocate said of the nearly 30 self-filed civil lawsuits, roughly half of them were won. She did so by studying case law in law libraries, reviewing successful civil cases, and attending seminars at free legal clinics after her own union-referred attorney turned her away. Now she’s working to help Black former Ford Assembly Plant workers who are joining a chorus of voices calling it a “modern-day plantation.”

Myrick was introduced to Ford workers who shared documentation about conditions at the Chicago plant and asked for help. Her advocacy widened from there.

She has since assisted multiple Ford workers with filings, Illinois personnel records requests, and complaints routed to the Illinois Department of Labor, members of Congress, the mayor and the governor.

Myrick said several attorneys declined to help the workers, telling her employment law is difficult to prove without a “protected class.” She said the conditions workers describe have persisted for “10 plus years” and the Chicago, suburban and Indiana residents aren’t being listened to by local elected officials or organizations with missions to fight injustice.

“I have not gotten any responses from anyone,” Myrick said of her outreach, including to the Illinois Attorney General’s office.

Fired Months Short of 30 Years

Potter began at Ford on June 7, 1995, and worked her way to paint repair team lead, a role she said also involved making sure operators had proper protective equipment. Ford terminated her Oct. 10, 2024, at age 59, alleging she sent a text message containing a racial slur. Potter denies sending it and said she was never shown the message.

Tashay Myrick

“Where’s the fact? We can’t provide that,” Potter said she was told when she pressed labor relations for evidence. “It was a bizarre and ridiculous fabrication. The next thing I know I was called into the office and fired.”

Days after her termination, Potter said, Ford’s benefits office called to verify her address for retirement paperwork she never authorized. The package arrived listing a last day worked that did not match her termination date.

“Somebody put in my retirement without my knowledge. That’s forgery,” Potter said. “I thought I was fired, but apparently, now I’m retiring. I was just months short of 30 years, and I had recently complained of work conditions that caused stress on my body. None of what happened made sense, so I sought legal help with filing a lawsuit.”

Potter’s federal complaint, filed with Myrick’s assistance, pleads a narrower legal claim than the one she described in her interview. It alleges age discrimination under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, and disability discrimination, failure to accommodate and retaliation under the Americans with Disabilities Act. It does not include a race discrimination claim.

The complaint states Ford had documented notice of Potter’s medical conditions, including degenerative joint disease and ankle instability, through a January 2023 parking accommodation request bearing a management signature. It names a comparator, a roughly 40-year-old team lead identified only as Paul, who continued performing her duties after her termination.

The complaint alleges that circumstance supports an inference that age was “the but-for cause” of Ford’s decision. Potter’s path to court included a right-to-sue notice from the EEOC issued Dec. 3, 2025, and an attorney, Keith Hunter of Hunt Law P.C., who reviewed her case for weeks before declining to take it on Feb. 27, one day after the deadline Potter understood applied to her claim.

Potter said she met Myrick through a National Association of Black Defenders rally at Chicago City Hall this summer. “I’m forever grateful,” Potter told the Crusader.

The former plant worker now lives on a monthly Ford Motor Company UAW Retirement Plan pension of $1,417.40 and works part time to cover her mortgage.

“You took my livelihood from me,” she said. “It’s been called a plantation, and one reason is they treat us like ‘field Negros vs. house Negros” by pitting people against one another and playing favoritism.

“I once saw them allow a person to ride around the plant on a scooter to sell their homemade popcorn all day, rather than work,” she said. “If you complained of health issues or about anything, you’d get hostile treatment, and union did nothing.”

The Company Behind the Plant

Ford opened its Chicago Assembly Plant in 1924 at 12600 S. Torrence Ave. in Hegewisch, replacing an earlier Ford operation that had built the Model T since 1914. Industrial architect Albert Kahn designed the facility at a cost of roughly $8 million. It remains Ford’s oldest continuously operating assembly plant, having built the Model A, World War II-era armored cars, pickup trucks and the Taurus and Sable before shifting to the SUV lineup it builds today: the Explorer, the Police Interceptor Utility and the Lincoln Aviator.

The plant now employs 4,607 people, running three shifts, seven days a week, finishing a vehicle roughly every 52 seconds.

Tracy Potter

The company backing that plant is in financial distress. Ford posted an $8.2 billion net loss for 2025 despite record revenue of $187.3 billion, driven largely by a collapsing electric vehicle division that has lost more than $16 billion over four years. In December 2025, Ford took a $19.5 billion charge and cancelled its next generation of EVs. The company posted a further $1.3 billion net loss in the second quarter of 2026. As of Sept. 14, Ford’s stock traded around $13.85 a share, with a market capitalization of nearly $55.2 billion.

Chicago Assembly builds no electric vehicles. Its output remains the Explorer, the Police Interceptor Utility and the Lincoln Aviator, the SUVs still driving Ford’s profits even as its EV bet has faltered.

The plant’s 4,607 jobs sit inside a national auto manufacturing sector that supports 10.1 million jobs across the country, or 4.9 percent of total U.S. employment, according to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. That sector shed jobs broadly in 2025, and Black women bore a disproportionate share of the losses. Manufacturing was among six major private-sector industries with net job losses for Black women last year, according to an Economic Policy Institute analysis of federal labor data, as Black women’s overall employment rate fell 1.4 percentage points, one of the sharpest one-year declines in 25 years.

A Pattern Predating This Year’s Filings

Potter’s and Ayanna Lynn’s lawsuits follow a federal record of racial discrimination complaints at the Hegewisch plant that stretches back nearly three decades.

A 1999 EEOC agreement required Ford to pay nearly $8 million to workers and commit $10 million to discrimination prevention training after a class action alleging racial harassment. The Warnell v. Ford class action settled for $12 million in 2000.

A 2014 class action, Van v. Ford Motor Company, alleged physical assaults, digital harassment and quid pro quo demands against more than 4,000 workers at the Chicago Assembly and Chicago Heights stamping plants. A federal judge denied class certification in 2019.

A separate 2019 case, Chaidez v. Ford, alleged discriminatory hiring against Hispanic and Latino applicants and described the plant’s hourly workforce in its own complaint as “almost exclusively” Black, a demographic reality that runs through the current wave of claims.

The EEOC returned in 2017 with a conciliation covering up to $10.125 million after finding reasonable cause of racial and sexual harassment at both the Chicago Assembly and Chicago Heights stamping plants. That settlement required five years of court monitoring. The oversight period expired before this year’s lawsuits were filed.

The Widening Record

Potter’s case is the fourth Ford lawsuit filed this year alone. Lynn, a quality and engineering specialist with a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree and an MBA, filed a complaint in March alleging her supervisor laughed off her sexual harassment report, then retaliated by sabotaging her performance reviews and blocking her transfer requests. Ford fired her in September 2025.

“I have seen a pattern of this behavior,” Lynn said, “but yes, I was singled out from an African American female that’s educated.” The engineer filed the first of this year’s four lawsuits, as an 11-count complaint on March 20 in the Northern District of Illinois.

A fourth worker, identified in court filings only as Edwards, sued Ford in September as a former lead operator, alleging a supervisor pursued a personal relationship with her starting in 2023 and made sexually explicit remarks after she rebuffed him. Her complaint states Ford’s own investigation characterized the supervisor’s conduct as “unprofessional” and “inappropriate with women.” According to the complaint, Ford said it fired her for using offensive language during a workplace dispute, a reason the complaint calls pretextual.

Two more workers, Chamair Jenkins and Kelise Williams, described similar treatment to the Crusader in a recent interview, though neither has filed suit. Jenkins, a nearly 15-year body shop veteran fired by phone in August 2025, said a supervisor grabbed her head after she reported his conduct. Williams, fired in January 2024 after 11 and a half years on the assembly line, said her union steward ignored her report of a coworker’s death threat.



Federal OSHA has open-ed six inspections at the two Chicago-area plants since 2021, including a 2022 fatality investigation and a complaint tied to a January 2026 incident in which a vehicle fell on a worker. Not one inspection produced a citation.

Local 551, which represents plant workers, is separately the subject of roughly two dozen unfair labor practice charges filed with the National Labor Relations Board since 2022. One of those charges alleges Ford itself gave the union unlawful assistance.

Myrick said the grievance process workers describe to her stalls for years at a time. “It should not take three and four years to review a grievance, and that’s what’s happening at Ford Motor Company,” she said.

Potter also said she hopes her case encourages others still on the line to come forward. “I really hope more people reach out,” she said, “to just blow this wide open.”