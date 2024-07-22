Another Look At Project 2025

When people talk about “democracy,” it’s probable that every person has a different definition of the term in their heads. That must be the main reason for the large number of people poised to vote against it. Could it be they just don’t really understand the concept? Possibly. But whichever road they choose, it is heading toward a specific destination—the destruction of human rights.

By now, most people have heard about Project 2025. It is also known as the 2025 Presidential Transition Project and is described in a lengthy book titled “Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise,” which is designed to dismantle and reconstruct the government. It was laid out by conservative groups and is slated to be utilized by the GOP president if elected.

The fact that there are groups of people who want to see America change by losing democracy is frightening. But the rift in America seems to suggest that it is, indeed, a problem. People are willing to give up freedoms, rather than work together with others to make a better world for all of us.

Some people have said Black people will have specific challenges if Project 2025 is ever implemented. The following issues have been identified: crackdown on peaceful protests, especially those led by Black activists; dismantling of Civil Rights protections from the 1960s, affecting affirmative action and diversity programs; reduced educational and employment opportunities for Black Americans; and rolling back LGBTQ+ rights in healthcare, education, and workplaces.

In addition to the above, there are other items in Project 2025 that are problematic for certain populations. The main document, Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise, outlines four main aims: restoring the family as the centerpiece of American life, dismantling the administrative state, defending the nation’s sovereignty and borders, and securing God-given individual rights to live freely.

The problem with the foregoing is that large numbers of people would most likely be disenfranchised by these plans due to biased

implementation. This is going in the opposite direction of that which would be most beneficial for all. Progress is (or should be) the hallmark of civilization.

More of these “detrimental” items include taking partisan control of various government departments and agencies, dismantling the Department of Homeland Security, and reducing environmental and climate change regulations.

Additional items include passing sweeping tax cuts for the rich, limiting the U.S. role in NATO, and developing new nuclear weapons.

Further, abolishing the Department of Education and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, reversing the FDA’s approval of abortion pills, reducing legal immigration, and ending Head Start are items of concern. These items, if implemented, would create a problem for many Americans.

Now, it must be said that we should remain vigilant regarding tactics and strategies wielded to throw us off course, causing people great harm. Because of this threat, people should pay attention to details in the political arena to keep from being hoodwinked by false information.

On another note, it is very, very sad that so far, people have lost their lives in a botched assassination attempt against presidential candidate Donald Trump. This occurred during a GOP rally held on July 13. Some people are saying they suspect that the assassination attempt was “staged,” while others disagree with that idea.

What is true, however, is that Trump, who emerged with what amounts to small abrasions, lends credence, in the eyes of some, that he is “anointed,” divinely inspired and protected as an emissary of “god.” People who hold that belief might ask themselves, “Would a divinely inspired person tell blatant lies and behave in a manner that endangers others?”

The January 6 Insurrection, in which several people lost their lives, was motivated by Trump. He, therefore, bears some responsibility for what happened, and that is certainly not “divine” behavior!

Trump literally dodged a bullet during the assassination attempt, and ironically, he may actually benefit from it by generating “sympathy” votes. Meanwhile, Democrats and others should endeavor to sharpen their critical thinking skills in order to keep from being hoodwinked, resulting in a loss of Democratic rights.

Aluta Continua.