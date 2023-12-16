Annual Xinos Yuletide Scholarship Ball

The Xinos Sorority recently presented its Annual Scholarship Ball at the Avalon Manor. The sorority is a youth guidance group comprised of young ladies from various high schools and sponsored by The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. Beta Mu Chapter of Gary, Indiana.

The ball is a culminating activity of the sorority’s efforts in 2022 to promote grace, charm, and commitment in our young ladies and to familiarize our youth with the appropriate attire for various occasions. Eighteen young ladies were introduced to the community by their parents who escorted their daughters as they were introduced.

This year’s elegant ball theme was “Happy to Be Me.” The talented Ms. Sharise Belle, a former Xinos, choreographed the most graceful and entertaining dance routines. Michael Fowler provided the music for this event. The Xinos performed each dance with precision and poise. The most gladdening dance of the evening was the fathers and Xinos dancing to the tune of “This Christmas.” All of the routines captivated the audience and were very well executed.

Joseph Walters, a senior member of the Kudos Club (a high school young men’s youth guidance group sponsored by the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc.) also performed a dance routine with three Xinos seniors.

Three senior Xinos were acknowledged for their achievements throughout high school. The seniors were Asia Dunham, Brooklyn Edwards, Saniya Hoskins, Precious Moore, Joslynn Rushdan and Folasade Zannou. Each senior was presented with a bouquet of her school colors.

In addition to the captivating dance performance, the Merrillville High School Choir entertained the audience with several musical selections.

The highlight of the evening was the crowning of Ms. Xinos, Baili Randle, Bishop Noll Institute. She was crowned by Ms. Xinos 2022, Aniah Kelliehan. The 1st runner-up was Saniya Hoskins Merrillville H.S., 2nd runner-up, was Kennedy Snow, Crown Point High School. They received a percentage of ad money raised as well as a sash and trophy.

The members of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. Beta Mu Chapter of Gary, Indiana, are Karen Fitzgerald, Basileus; Charlotte Dorsey, Assistant Xinos Advisor; Sadie Ethridge, Xinos Advisor; Helen Turner, Assistant Xinos Advisor; Keisha Odom, Xinos Advisor and Mary Bland, Assistant Xinos Advisor.