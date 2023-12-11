Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Annual South Side toy drive still needs support for Christmas event

Pastor Kenyatta Smith is asking for help supporting this year’s annual toy drive that provides gifts to kids in need. Pastor Smith put out an urgent call because the goal needs to be reached in just one week.

The fundraiser says, “In 2022, Operation Cover Chicago raised $70,000 to give away 17,000 toys. But this barely met the overwhelming demand. And with ongoing economic struggles, 2023 will need more support than ever to serve our community.”

Pastor Smith can be reached at: 7085680037 and [email protected]. Please let me know if you have any questions or need help connecting with Smith. 

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/cover-chicago-2023

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
