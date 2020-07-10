Annual Katie Hall luncheon canceled because of COVID-19

Crusader Staff Report

The annual Katie Hall Public Service Awards Luncheon has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizer Junifer Hall announced on Monday, July 6.

The event, originally scheduled for April 3, was postponed to August 21 because of the pandemic. Organizers had hoped the pandemic would have subsided to safe conditions by the new date.

Next year’s Katie Hall Public Service Awards Luncheon will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The VIP Reception is at 11 a.m. The luncheon will be held at noon at the Genesis Convention Center.

Those who bought tickets to the 2020 luncheon will be able to attend the event in 2021.

Governor Eric Holcomb, Dr. Glenda Glover, Supreme Basileus, Alpha Kappa Alpha National Sorority, Inc. and President of Tennessee State University (Nashville, Tennessee) will be the honored guest in 2021.

Past recipients of the Katie Hall Educational Foundation’s highest award are: former Gary Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher; former U.S. Senator Richard G. Lugar (R-IN), a co-sponsor of H.R. 3706, in the United States Senate; Ronald Reagan (Posthumous), 40th President of the United States of America, who signed “The King Bill” in 1983; U.S. Representative Katie Hall (Posthumous)(D-IN), author and sponsor of H.R. 3706 in the United States Congress; Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Posthumous), civil rights icon; Edward M. Kennedy (Posthumous)(D-MA), the primary sponsor of H.R. 3706 in the United States Senate; Attorney Willie E. Gary; Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO and Chairman, The King Center, Atlanta, Georgia; Attorney Karen Freeman-Wilson, former mayor, City of Gary; Lee Hamilton, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient; Margot Shetterly, author of the best-selling novel, “Hidden Figures;” Attorney Juan R. Thomas, 75th President of the National Bar Association; and Editor/Publisher Dorothy R. Leavell, The Crusader Newspaper Group.