Annual event delivers on joy with more than toys

Aaliyah Stewart had a mission to give 1,500 Christmas gifts to children and December 22, 2019 her mission was accomplished. The 3rd Annual ASW Foundation Toy Drive was hosted at the Gary Lighthouse College Prep Academy.

Aaliyah shared hope with the children and their families with an event that was resembled a community Christmas Party. Everything was provided free for the children and their families thanks to the support of donors and volunteers. The event included a bounce house; a red carpet themed photo booth with Santa and Mrs. Claus; food; “I AM THEM” balloon arch photo station; haircuts provided by local barbers, hairstyles provided by local hair stylists and every child received a Christmas gift. Thanks to the support of generous donors some of the gifts included bikes, scooters, tablets, gift cards, Nike shoes, apple air pods, clothes, coats, hats and gloves.

The day was filled with gratitude and pure joy thanks to Aaliyah Stewart and the ASW Foundation. It was a celebration of hope in action; love in action; youth leadership in action and community partnerships in action to spread hope in Gary, Indiana. There was hope restored for children and gratitude expressed by both children and their parents. Throughout the day donations continued pouring in and the positive impact made for children in the community was immediately tangible. The smiles shared by the children and family members expressed such a deep level of gratitude that donors and volunteers shared smiles in return. Some of the Donors who invested their time to volunteer include Legacy Foundation and Refined Technologies. Donations were also provided by NPPA Unite, Costco, Meijer and individual donors who helped to make the day possible.

Aaliyah Stewart is the Founder of the ASW Foundation, an organization that she established during her freshman year of high school to provide hope for the lost.

She has experienced great heartache during the holidays after two of her brothers were murdered. However, her mother, Yvonne Stewart Jones, always did her best to provide a beautiful Christmas with gifts for Aaliyah. For the last three years at Christmas time, Aaliyah and Yvonne have turned tragedy into triumph by providing a beautiful Christmas with gifts for children. Sunday December 22, 2019 was a great day in Gary, Indiana!

For more information about ASW Foundation or to donate visit: www.iamthem.org