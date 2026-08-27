Anniversary of March on Washington about the future, not the past

This weekend, thousands of Americans will travel to the nation’s capital to mark the 63rd anniversary of the March on Washington. Black leaders and organizers hope this year’s march will represent more than nostalgia.

Some 100 years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, 250,000 people traveled in 1963 from cities, towns and villages around the country by bus, car, plane, train and on foot, seeking change in an unequal society.

While this year’s historic event is rooted in America’s past, leaders say the gathering at the Lincoln Memorial is about fighting for the future of Black Americans under the administration of President Donald Trump, the legislative thievery of a MAGA Congress and a largely conservative U.S. Supreme Court.

Much has changed since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Back then, John F. Kennedy was president, and a burgeoning civil rights movement began to force change and gave Black Americans the will to fight.

Thousands fill the National Mall between the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument during the historic 1963 march. (Library of Congress)

Fast-forward to 2026.

Low voter turnout during midterm elections and Black voter apathy remain concerns. Under President Donald Trump, diversity programs have been eliminated in government, higher education and corporate America.

The U.S. Supreme Court has weakened protections for Black congressional representation, including by invalidating Louisiana’s second majority-Black congressional district and sharply limiting the reach of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Colleges are eliminating African American studies departments or combining them with other areas of study. States and school districts are opposed to teaching African American history. Historic Black newspapers are closing as business entities in the anti-DEI era are less inclined to advertise with them.

In these difficult times, with voting rights under attack, Black America is without the voices of activists such as the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Congressman John Lewis, the Rev. Joseph E. Lowery, C.T. Vivian and many Black celebrities and individuals who were instrumental in the civil rights movement.

Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court backed President Trump, allowing him to pursue measures that restrict mail-in ballots ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

But this weekend, as President Trump and MAGA Republicans step up their attacks on civil rights, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, the Drum Major Institute, NAACP President Derrick Johnson and National Urban League President Marc Morial will lead an anniversary march following months of mobilizing Black people from across the country.

With just over two months left before the midterm elections in November, the event will also serve as a voter rally.

Titled “2026 March on Washington: Defend the Vote,” this year’s anniversary march organizers have provided an online mobilization toolkit for organizations and individuals traveling to Washington this weekend.

Call to Action

On Friday, August 28, 2026, on the same steps of the Lincoln Memorial where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous speech, a lineup of speakers will demand:

Voting rights: Organizing for true civic equity, ensuring equal ballot access and expanding community-led voter education across every generation.

Economic dignity: Constructing a future where fair wages, equal opportunity and sustainable livelihoods are recognized as foundational civil rights.

Affordability: Ensuring every community has direct, unimpeded access to life’s essentials, from affordable college and safe housing to reliable health care and nourishing food.

Sisters Delores Coleman, left, and Elsie Eatman join marchers demanding equal rights in Washington on August 28, 1963.

The list of speakers was not available by press time for the Chicago Crusader print edition.

Sharpton said in a statement, “History does not happen to us. It happens through us. The men and women who marched in 1963 were not waiting for a better moment. They made the moment. They walked into the heart of the nation and told the truth about freedom, about justice, and about the promise this country still owes its people.

“We stand on the same ground because the work is not finished. The right to vote, the very foundation of our power, is being chipped away in statehouse after statehouse. When the vote is weakened, every other right grows fragile with it. That is why we march. That is what we mean when we say Defend the Vote.”

National Urban League President Marc Morial said, “Just as the Lincoln Memorial served as home to a resilient Marian Anderson after she was denied the right to perform at Constitution Hall because of her race, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reshaped America with his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, we intend to make this year’s March on Washington more than a symbolic moment. We intend to change the course of history and this country.

“Today, we’re demanding that Congress restore what has been stripped from us in Shelby County v. Holder, roll back the damage done by Louisiana v. Callais, and enshrine the right to vote for Americans so deeply into our Constitution that challengers cannot attack it in the future.

“But make no mistake, we are not in any position to wait. We need action taken now.”

Fresh from the NAACP national convention in Chicago, where the organization’s theme was “We, the People,” focusing on constitutional rights, President Derrick Johnson said, “We’re calling on our members, our communities, and everyone who believes in justice to join us on the National Mall. The work of 1963 is not finished.”