Anjanette Young Ordinance, addressing CPD warrant reform, to be introduced

Mayor Lori Lightfoot previously signed police misconduct executive order, mentioning Young

ABC7

The Anjanette Young Ordinance, which seeks to reform how Chicago police handle warrants, will be introduced Wednesday.

The Black women of the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus of Chicago City Council are introducing the ordinance during Wednesday’s meeting.

It contains reforms to CPD’s practices concerning obtaining and executing search warrants, use of informants, and protocols to protect bystanders during warrant servicing.

Young’s home was wrongfully raided two years ago by Chicago police.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed an executive order earlier this month, creating a standardized process of handling alleged police misconduct. She mentioned the botched raid on Young’s home as one of the reasons for the change.

The order, which takes effect in March, gives victims quick access to materials for their case without having to navigate the Freedom of Information Act or be constrained by its limitations.

It also expands the city’s policy for releasing video from police bodycams and dashboard cameras.

Mayor Lightfoot said this is part of her continued commitment to police accountability and reform.

This article originally appeared on ABC7 News.