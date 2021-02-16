Angela Davis, Rickey Smiley, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science & Koko Taylor Band In Tribute to the HistoryMakers Interviewed in 2002 & 2003

In case you missed it during our 20th anniversary celebration (The HistoryMakers 20@2020) or if you saw it and want to see it again, TUNE IN TO our YouTube Channel today to view:
Tributes by Angela Davis about 2002 when she interviewed Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee and Rickey Smiley talking about (2003), and this evening for tribute musical performances NEH 2021 Jazz Masters Terri Lyne Carrington in performance with Social Science (2002) and Koko Taylor Band (2003) in honor of the HistoryMakers who were interviewed in those respective years.
See below:
12:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. CT/10:00 a.m. MT/9:00 p.m. PT – Angela Davis on The HistoryMakers Year 2002.
LENGTH: 22:23
Click here to watch and share with friends: https://youtu.be/jFa9keAQzM0
1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT/11:00 a.m. MT/10:00 a.m. PT – Rickey Smiley On The HistoryMakers Year 2003
LENGTH: 18:33
Click here to watch and share with friends: https://youtu.be/2yQahAeC9cc
8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT/6:00 p.m. MT/5:00 p.m. PT – Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science’s Musical Tribute to Angela Davis and Those HistoryMakers Interviewed in 2002.
LENGTH: 8:17
The performance is provided courtesy of Berklee College of Music.
Click here to watch and share with friends: https://youtu.be/lI3U5bKwI8M
8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. PT –Koko Taylor Band’s Musical Tribute To BB King and Those HistoryMakers Interviewed in 2003.
LENGTH: 7:39
Click here to watch and share with friends: https://youtu.be/nnmMtexmUwE
