Angel Reese Shines: From WNBA All-Star Selection to NBA 2K26 Cover Athlete

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The last few days have been momentous for Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, who not only earned her second consecutive WNBA All-Star selection but also made history by gracing the cover of the NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition, debuting her new signature Reebok shoe.

On Sunday, July 6, the WNBA announced Reese’s selection to the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, set for Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This marks her second All-Star nod, following her impressive rookie season in 2024 where she became just the fourth rookie in Sky history to be named to the team.

Reese’s All-Star selection is a testament to her dominant performance this season. She is currently averaging 12.4 points, a league-leading 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks. Her recent play has been particularly outstanding, with her averages over the last nine games jumping to 15.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks, on efficient shooting splits of 47.1% from the field and 85.7% from the free-throw line. She leads the WNBA in rebounds and ranks fifth in steals per game.

Her season has been filled with record-breaking achievements. Reese became the first player in WNBA history to record four straight games with at least 15 rebounds (June 22-29), averaging 17.5 boards during that stretch. On June 15, she recorded her first career triple-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists against Connecticut, making her just the 19th player in league history and the second-youngest to achieve the feat. She is also only the fourth player in Sky history to record a triple-double, joining Courtney Williams, Courtney Vandersloot, and Candace Parker. Furthermore, in a June 29 win over Los Angeles, Reese’s stat line of 24 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists hadn’t been accomplished in 13 years and places her among an elite group of only four players to ever achieve it, including Tina Thompson, Lisa Leslie, and Candace Parker.

Beyond her on-court prowess, Reese has also been making waves in the world of sports culture. As reported by The Grio, she unveiled her signature Reebok shoe on the cover of NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition, a significant moment highlighting her growing influence and marketability within the sport. This dual achievement underscores Reese’s impact, not only as a formidable player but also as a prominent figure in the broader landscape of basketball.

Reese has also been climbing the Sky’s all-time franchise leaderboards, passing Stefanie Dolson for 10th place in career rebounds with 647 after the June 29 game. She also entered the top five for offensive rebounds with 236 on June 27 against Golden State.