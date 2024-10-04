Angel Reese earns 2024 WNBA Peak Performer Award in rebounds

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has been named a 2024 WNBA Peak Performer in rebounds this season after finishing the 2024 regular season with a league-best 13.1 rebounds per game.

This will be the eighth time in franchise history a Sky player has won a Peak Performer Award and the only the second time in franchise history — after Sylvia Fowles in 2013 — where a Sky player has been named to the award for rebounds.

During her rookie season, she led the league in offensive rebounds per game at 5.1. Her 5.1 offensive rebounds per game are the second-best average of all time and her 13.1 total rebounds per game are the highest average by any player in a single season in WNBA history. Reese is also the league’s all-time leader in offensive rebounds with 172 in a single season and second all time in total rebounds in a single season with 446 behind A’ja Wilson. She is currently tied Elena Delle Donne for sixth on the Sky’s all-time franchise offensive rebounding list with 172 offensive boards and ranks No. 14 in Sky history in total rebounds.

She is just one of two players in WNBA history to record multiple 20+ rebound games in a single season, where she notched 20 rebounds on August 18 against Phoenix, August 23 against Connecticut and 22 rebounds against Las Vegas on August 25. Her 22-rebound game tied Fowles for highest in a game by a Sky player. On September 6, Reese passed Tina Charles for second on the WNBA’s all-time rookie defensive rebounds list with 274 defensive rebounds this season. During that same game, Reese passed Tina Charles for first on the WNBA all-time rookie rebounds list with 399 rebounds this season. She is also only one of two rookies in WNBA history to have multiple games with 20+ rebounds in their first year.

In just 34 games, Reese finished under 10 rebounds in a game only five times. Her streak of 28 straight games with 10 or more rebounds is the WNBA record and is more than double the previous record of 12 straight games set by Candace Parker from 2009-10.

The LSU alum is also the fastest player to 400 rebounds in WNBA history, surpassing the mark in just 32 games. Reese continued to make history as the first player in WNBA history to record multiple instances with 10+ offensive rebounds and 10+ defensive rebounds in the same game.