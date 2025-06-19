Angel Reese and Cash App Power Up Chicago Community with New Basketball Court

The dynamic partnership between WNBA All-Star Angel Reese and Cash App has reached a new milestone with the unveiling of a fully renovated community basketball court in Chicago’s Oakwood Beach. This latest collaboration builds on their 2024 efforts to elevate women’s sports fandom and now directly impacts local communities.

The state-of-the-art court is the result of a powerful three-way partnership: Cash App, Project Backboard (a nonprofit dedicated to court transformations), and the Angel C. Reese Foundation (focused on empowering girls and women through sports, education, and financial literacy). The shared goal is clear: to enhance access and opportunities in sports for young girls across the city.

Angel Reese expressed her enthusiasm for the project: “This court is more than just a place to hoop, it’s a space where girls can see what’s possible for them on and off the court. I’m excited to work with Cash App to create more opportunities for the next generation of basketball players and leaders.”

For Cash App, this initiative is a key part of its expanding footprint in the sports world, which includes partnerships with teams like the Atlanta Dream and a title sponsorship in F1 Academy. The company aims to connect culture, sport, and community through strategic investments.

Catherine Ferdon, CMO at Cash App, highlighted Reese’s pivotal role: “Angel Reese embodies that mission. She’s unapologetically bold, transcending basketball to redefine what it means to be a cultural icon. We’re proud to partner with her in Chicago to uplift her fans and expand access for the next generation of girls to lead on and off the court.”

With women’s sports experiencing remarkable growth, this partnership between Cash App and Angel Reese champions a future where robust financial support and cultural recognition are intertwined, making a tangible difference for aspiring athletes in Chicago.